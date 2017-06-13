

No Master No Slave

Warning! Before proceeding to even review further, you are about to be exposed to information that the majority of the gaggle you know may not be ready for. If you are fidgety like a chicken or sheepish like most any institutionalized group, move along.

Now here is the death sentence, a sentence the likes of which has gotten people killed for millennia than any other: there is no God as monotheistic systems dictate.

Apparently, most people are killed right about when they say 'there is no God"' and they do not finish the sentence and so most people only hear the half. There is the potential that any monotheistic interpretation of God is correct, but there is not only that potential, for God is limitless. Limitlessness is not limited to just one interpretation. The idea of monotheism is actually entirely silly if you examine monotheistic religious constructs as an idea for a moment.

God is limitless, monotheism limits God to a certain quantity with specific qualities. The idea that monotheism is spiritual is also ridiculous, though hardly funny, for monotheism breaks the Spiritual Golden Rule. Your own path is your own path, only. Dictating how others proceed breaks the spiritual golden rule.

The Golden Rule is essentially do no harm to others and treat others mutually respectfully and compassionately. The Spiritual Golden Rule extends the same understanding to allowing others to pursue spirituality however they see fit. The Spiritual Golden Rule implies we have to openly distribute spiritual information of humanity to all humanity.

Spiritual Golden Rule: Do no spiritual harm. You shall not force spirituality, religion, or dogma on others. Treat all pathways to the peak with kindness, so long as it is a practice embracing The Golden Rule.

We ought to teach people spirituality and not enforce religion, and dogma. And at the very least we need to allow others to explore spirituality and individuation openly.

Monotheism breaks the Spiritual Golden Rule. We all can climb to the mountaintop using our own route. Dictating otherwise is wrong, is harsh, and causes harshness.

There is no outside intelligent being watching over the entirety of creation. God is creation, creation is God. God is the intelligence inside of creation. God is an intelligence emanating from all creation, not an overlooking entity beyond creation, but creation itself, here and beyond. The intelligence imbued in all of creation is God. God is everywhere.

The intelligence of God is energy. Everything is energy, the most outstanding loving energy coursing through everything and all of us, uniting everything. There is no detectable God, but there is godliness, and this godliness, this holy wholeness, is expansive both inwardly and outwardly. God is energy both cosmic and atomic, here and now, but there is no God as monotheism most ardently puts forth, there is no outside intelligence in charge, there is rather intelligence/godliness everywhere charged.

God is the underlying, unifying, unspeakable intelligence that connects you to everything. God is not an outside entity, but holiness, wholeness, the purity of entirety. God is energy, the energy of expansion, the energy of all knowing and all loving intelligence. What most call God is godliness, knowingness, lovingness and expansion. While most religions and monotheism bases itself on one God, they are wrong completely there is no one God, but there is one infinite god, there is infinity God. God is infinite energy. If you believe that you know God, you really do not, if you seek to know you God, you really might.

Of course, I could be totally wrong about this. There very well might be the exact figure you believe in as God. God is limitless and timeless and beyond our understanding, like energy. So indeed I don't know. I do know limiting God to one form, limiting God to one interpretation, ensures that the interpretation will be wrong and potentiates that the interpretation will be used for wrong.

God is infinite, not finite. Simply put, God is capable of being in infinite forms in a singular moment, thus every speck of dust in the universe has a God as the Hindu traditions sometimes celebrate. American Indian traditions and cultures elsewhere also celebrate the idea that the center of the universe can be in your heart and the mountaintop. This does not negate supreme creator God consciousness, but more importantly does not rule out that some systems which claim God are very much not operating in line with godliness, and walking in the dark rather than the light, in stagnation of godliness and disconnection, instead of amplification of godliness and connection.

