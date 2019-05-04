 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 5 Share on Twitter 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 5/4/19

The Spider's Web and The British-United States Empire.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   5 comments
Author 58753
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Burl Hall
Become a Fan
  (44 fans)
- Advertisement -

Apparently, the so-called American Revolution was a joke, in terms of the United States in relationship to Britain. At this point, they are one. And they never have been separated.

What shall we do? Noting? Do we need to change ourselves? Do we also stop supporting these politicians and their owners, i.e., the top 1-5% of income? More than that, how do we foster an evolution? What would that look like.

We don't need any more revolutions. They just go round and round and round. As the child's play "We All Fall Down."

If we don't get up from this "Fall", we may not be here, nor will our children and their children. Meanwhile, we talk about evolution. Its a joke. For example, the dumb Native Americans used to speak about fostering 7 generations. And we have evolved in our 5 year plans?

- Advertisement -

We are revolving. Like a gun, a revolver, we are about to get shot down. In that shooting, we may just destroy our planet via pollution, wars, etc. As Chaos Theory states, everything effects everything else.

Meanwhile, continue enjoying your owners. Better yet, do something to foster a just, sustainable and love-filled future. http:youtube.com/watch?v=np_ylvc8Zj8

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 2   Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Burl Hall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Burl Hall is a retired counselor who is living in a Senior Citizen Housing apartment. Burl has one book to his credit, titled "Sophia's Web: A Passionate Call to Heal our Wounded Nature." For more information, search the book on Amazon. (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Physicist Tom Campbell's Big TOE or Theory of Everything

Through Music and Story Telling: Makana Speaks

Sex as Natural Process: A Primary Step to Healing Alienation?

Beyond Monsanto: Rekindling a Healthy Earth in the Face of Corporate Farming

Corporate Psychopaths Housing Senior Citizens: A Personal Editorial

What's in a Seed?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Burl Hall

Become a Fan
Author 58753

(Member since Jan 22, 2011), 44 fans, 326 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2263 comments, 102 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Oh, we just sit and wonder if the Boston Red Sox are going to the playoffs. Meanwhile, our planet is dying as seen in polluted rivers, air pollution, etc. Does that me WE are polluted? Yes. We are polluted in our world view. That pollution is a reflection of the notion of our not relating to the planet we live upon. In the pollution of air, water, and land, we humans are also polluted. Take a look at Trump, for Goddess (and God's) sake. "Ho-Hum" many say. Just give me my 25% off my McDonald's burger".

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:36:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 20 fans, 2 articles, 1203 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Burl Hall:   New Content

Did you say playoffs? Playoffs? Happy just to get to the allstar break above 500.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 12:56:24 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Jim Glover

Become a Fan
Author 504794

(Member since Feb 14, 2016), 1 fan, 56 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

It's a crazy world Baby! Follow the Money, Money rules the world but it won't rule me, Baby no it won't rule me!! Well it rule You? No, it won't rule me.

Revolution is out and Evolution is where it's at and survival with the truth in mind is the way to be Evolutionary. It's all too Big Baby! That is the way it goes.

So what are the Politicians doing about Evolution? I won't give money to any of them. It's a crazy World and I'm crazy too. So I'll enjoy music and Go Rays! Love and Peace!

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:58:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Burl Hall

Become a Fan
Author 58753

(Member since Jan 22, 2011), 44 fans, 326 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2263 comments, 102 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Jim Glover:   New Content

Politicians are not going to do anything about evolution. Or, as they say in West Virginia, "same sh** different day. We are responsible, not the politicians and corporate heads. Corporations (the owner of this country as George Carlin stated correctly) don't want to foster an evolution. Why? Because they just want to rake in the monies and foster We the People to remain under their thumb.


Regarding money. Its not worth the paper its written on. What happened to the "Gold Standard" as an example. Do you think the top 1-5% of income going to allow us to create a "just, sustainable and "love filled" future, i.e., caring for the world and people.


The only way we are going to evolve is in our evolution while also sparking evolution in others.


The world needs more people like you, Jim. If you'd like, talk about how an evolution can happen. And, from there, do it! Its not going to be easy, for most people are going to think we are crazy. But, we gotta keep on going.


Thanks for your insight.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:18:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
Author 18898

(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 22 fans, 1 articles, 2943 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The video's first seven minutes pretty much say it all: when it's "legal" for companies to keep 2 sets of books, the rule of law is dead, as Catherine Austin Fitts explains here: .youtube.com/watch?v=Mi6S4zrFjPg (because the US has been doing this since 1999, in the guise of "nat'l security").


Furthermore, either gov't COULD legalize all the contraband things, so there's no illegal money to launder, but they don't. Then there's the whole issue of ending central banks and gov'ts directly issuing debt-free currency, as explained in THE MONEY MASTERS and in books & articles by Mike Kirchubel and Ellen Brown...

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:50:05 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 