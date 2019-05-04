The Spider's Web and The British-United States Empire.

- Advertisement -

Apparently, the so-called American Revolution was a joke, in terms of the United States in relationship to Britain. At this point, they are one. And they never have been separated.

What shall we do? Noting? Do we need to change ourselves? Do we also stop supporting these politicians and their owners, i.e., the top 1-5% of income? More than that, how do we foster an evolution? What would that look like.

We don't need any more revolutions. They just go round and round and round. As the child's play "We All Fall Down."

If we don't get up from this "Fall", we may not be here, nor will our children and their children. Meanwhile, we talk about evolution. Its a joke. For example, the dumb Native Americans used to speak about fostering 7 generations. And we have evolved in our 5 year plans?

We are revolving. Like a gun, a revolver, we are about to get shot down. In that shooting, we may just destroy our planet via pollution, wars, etc. As Chaos Theory states, everything effects everything else.

Meanwhile, continue enjoying your owners. Better yet, do something to foster a just, sustainable and love-filled future. http:youtube.com/watch?v=np_ylvc8Zj8