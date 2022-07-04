The Spar Spaterred Banner

THE SPAR SPATTERED BANNER

THE 4TH OF JULY

THE GLORIFICATION OF EVIL

By: T. D. Duff, Tonka Bay, Minnesota

Protestors have frequently chosen July 4th as their independence day: Nat Turner planned his slave revolt for July 4, 1881, Henry David Thoreau went to Walden Pond on July 4,, 1885 to protest an unjust and corrupt state. William Lloyd Garrison burned the Constitution of July 4, 1854. Walt Whitman published Leaves of Grass, his pastoral of rural idealism, on July 4, 1855. John Brown timed his raid, an armed slave revolt of Harper's Ferry for July 4, 1858 and 1859.

What to Americans today does Independence Day represent?

It should be a day that reveals to all of us, more than any other days of the year, the massive injustice and cruelty and evil to which Americans and the world are the constant victims. Our celebrations are a sham, our so-called liberty, an unholy license, our national greatness a swelling exercise in evil and vainglory.

The sounds of our rejoicing are vapid and heartless, our denunciation of terrorists we have created, our brass fronted impudence, our shouts of liberty and equality, our pompous ignorance, our prayers and hymns, our sermons and thanksgivings, with the ubiquitous parades and solemnity, are mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy.

It is a thin veil, a mask to cover up the multitude of crimes which has disgraced our nation of ruling savages. There is not a country anywhere on earth more guilty of evil, the shocking and bloody killing of innocents abroad, and at home like George Floyd, and all the innocent school children, than the United States.

Our pentagon dominated politics are flagrantly inconsistent and immoral. We champion and boast of our love of liberty, our superior civilization and our hypocritical veneration of Christian piety, while the political power of our nation, as embodied by the two parties, are solemnly pledged by political graft to support and perpetuate the enslavement of mankind throughout the world.

The NATO driven Ukraine War is the current abomination of the savage nation of America, that breaks political promises and lies with impunity, never challenged with the truth, by the co-opted corporate media, blindly accommodated by the Covid cowered, dumbed-down public.

Congress act as the pimps of war, puppets of the Pentagon, and defense contractors. They are a mutant strain of an antibiotic resistant bacteria that cannot be eliminated. They are ever resistant, immovable props, parasitic mandarins of perverse power.

They and their war loving coterie of amoral think tanks and NGOs pushed for the expansion of NATO in Central and Eastern Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall, violating an agreement not to extend NATO beyond the borders of a unified Germany, recklessly antagonizing Russia.

Secretary of State James Baker's famous assurance to Soviet President Gorbachev and the National Security Archive reveal multiple assurances not to expand NATO by Western leaders to Gorbachev and other Soviet officials throughout the process of German reunification in 1990 and 1991.

In 1997, 50 prominent foreign policy experts called President Clinton's plans to enlarge NATO an "error of historic proportions" that would "unsettle European stability."

It was the 2008 NATO summit, when NATO ignored the vehement opposition by Russia and promised that Ukraine would join NATO, that really triggered the alarm bells. Instead of understanding the danger of crossing the "brightest of all redlines," the illegitimate President George W. Bush persisted and pushed back internal opposition within NATO to proclaim, in 2008, that Ukraine would indeed be granted membership at an unspecified date.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).