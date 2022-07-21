"Listen to many, speak to a few."

Hamlet - William Shakespeare

"Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them."

James Baldwin

"Those who have virtue always in their mouths, and neglect it in practice, are like a harp, which emits a sound pleasing to others, while itself is insensible of the music."

Diogenes



Milang. Pack of five Pelicans on Lake Alexandrina.

(Image by denisbin) Details DMCA



The Sound of Life

The sound of injustice

The sound of anguished, forced silence

The sound of paralysing fear

Assault the attuned ear.

**

The sound of lack

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).