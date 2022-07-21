 
 
The Sound of Life

By Irene Fowler (Page 1 of 4 pages) 1 comment
"Listen to many, speak to a few."

Hamlet - William Shakespeare

"Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them."

James Baldwin

"Those who have virtue always in their mouths, and neglect it in practice, are like a harp, which emits a sound pleasing to others, while itself is insensible of the music."

Diogenes

Milang. Pack of five Pelicans on Lake Alexandrina.
(Image by denisbin)   Details   DMCA

The Sound of Life

Cat
(Image by Pixabay: Pexels)   Details   DMCA

The sound of injustice

The sound of anguished, forced silence

The sound of paralysing fear

Assault the attuned ear.

The sound of lack

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum, (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Blair Gelbond

Irene,

Your compassion comes through powerfully in this poem, as does your love of life and deep appreciation for harmony and emerging beauty.

Although I do not expect you to cover all perspectives, I will add two words, which might further deepen the seemingly paradoxical harmony of our existence on Earth...Karma and Grace.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 21, 2022 at 10:49:05 PM

