"Listen to many, speak to a few."
Hamlet - William Shakespeare
"Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them."
James Baldwin
"Those who have virtue always in their mouths, and neglect it in practice, are like a harp, which emits a sound pleasing to others, while itself is insensible of the music."
Diogenes
The Sound of Life
Cat
The sound of injustice
The sound of anguished, forced silence
The sound of paralysing fear
Assault the attuned ear.
**
The sound of lack
