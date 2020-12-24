 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/24/20

The Sorry State of our Republic

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker
Become a Fan
  (78 fans)

Trump is tearing apart democracy, American norms, and the Republic itself.
Trump is tearing apart democracy, American norms, and the Republic itself.
(Image by IoSonoUnaFotoCamera)   Details   DMCA

President Trump has almost unlimited power, and he's doing everything he can to retain it, even if it means undermining democracy and everything the American republic stands for.

Here is a list of post-election cases challenging the election results by Trump and/or his allies, 51 in all:

Click Here

Most have been dismissed and appealed, where they are likely to be dismissed again, perhaps ruled moot by then too.

The moot, lack of standing, and time-limited (usually not from the legislature, but imposed by the court itself) rulings are unsatisfying to some, because they don't seem to be ruled on the "merits." But those are merited reasons in our legal system too, just on procedural grounds, not evidentiary reasons argued in court. No doubt, no ruling against the republican plaintiffs would satisfy a good portion, maybe most, of Trump's followers. Trump has so poisoned the minds of his voters that probably most of them will never see Biden as legitimate. That has been his plan all along, which I and a handful of others, were warning about around election time.

Trump's attempts to overthrown results he didn't like were entirely predictable. He doesn't care about America, democracy, or anyone but himself, and in his ability to retain power.

His latest tweets to his followers almost, but not quite, encourages groups like the Proud Boys to "stand up," when he had previously told them to "stand by and stand down." From anyone else, it might be seen as incitement to riot, and a crime. But he has a proven agitator's instinct of where to draw the line. It would not be the first time he has incited his followers to take physical action.

Watch Michael Flynn - newly pardoned and open for a new job, possibly as leader of a specially appointed militia? (like George Washington's Whiskey Rebellion militia, which Washington personally led, but with a much more anti-democracy tilt). And watch Mike Pence - on the other side as Flynn, who wants to just get the certification of the electoral college vote done and the term over with; Pence will leave the country immediately after the certification to avoid Trump's predictable ire, his European itinerary as uncertain as his near-term plans, assuming there are no challenges in Congress. But there might be, as there were when Gore did not get the votes when the Supreme Court stopped the count prematurely, and controversially in 2000. The SCOTUS does not want a repeat of that fiasco, but then again, there are 6 very conservative Justices on the bench, and Justice Alito has already given oxygen to the cause by saying post-election Pennsylvania ballots should not be counted, though the state had already set them aside and has not counted them in its total. This case still has to be decided.


More on Pence and a possible 25th Amendment invocation later, after Jan. 6, but I don't think that will be necessary. Trump has no desire to be a martyr. That would hurt or kill him, and if there's one thing consistent about "president bone spurs" it is that he will do nothing that will harm himself. His only true cause is himself.


Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Supported 1   Interesting 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Scott Baker Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former President of Common Ground-NYC (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of articles for (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Explains the FEMA Camps

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Landed Safely in Afghanistan?

Let the Sun Shine on a State Bank in Florida

Batman, The Dark Knight Rises...and Occupy Wall Street Falls

The Least Productive People in the World

Detroit is Not Broke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 300 fans, 2626 articles, 5310 quicklinks, 6746 comments, 527 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

And don't plan on the Republicans to put the brakes on Trump.

A new study showed that

GOP Voters Say They'd Back Trump Over Congressional Republicans

In the case of a disagreement between Trump and Republicans in Congress, 52% of Republican and Republican-leaning independent voters say they'd be more likely to support Trump, according to the poll, conducted Dec. 15 through Sunday. Only 15% say they would side with the GOP legislators, with the rest saying they'd back neither or that they're not sure.

Similarly, 62% say they would back Trump over their own representative, and just 14% say they would support the latter.

The results reflect, at most, a modest erosion in Trump's base support since he lost his bid for reelection. In an August HuffPost/YouGov survey, 61% of GOP voters said they would back Trump over congressional Republicans, and about two-thirds had said that they'd back him over their district's representative.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 24, 2020 at 4:24:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 78 fans, 314 articles, 1334 quicklinks, 3610 comments, 39 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram Page

Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

Depressing, but unsurprising. The Republican brand is almost as bad with Trump's base as the Democratic brand.

They will follow him anywhere, into any abyss.

To admit he is wrong now, would mean admitting they have been wrong for 4 years, about everything in their world view. I can't see that happening.

Gosh, it's not even close though... The Not Sures are bigger than the Republicans in Congress.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 24, 2020 at 4:28:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 