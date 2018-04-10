Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Slippery Slope to a Constitution-Free America

The ease with which Americans are prepared to welcome boots on the ground, regional lockdowns, routine invasions of their privacy, and the dismantling of every constitutional right intended to serve as a bulwark against government abuses is beyond unnerving.

I am referring at this particular moment in time to President Trump's decision to deploy military forces to the border in a supposed bid to protect the country from invading bands of illegal immigrants.

This latest attempt to bamboozle the citizenry into relinquishing even more of their rights is commonly referred to as letting the wolves guard the henhouse.

We are long past the stage where the government--at any level--abides by restrictions on its powers.

What we are dealing with is a run-away government hyped up on its own power, whose policies are dictated more by paranoia than need.

It works the same in every country.

Time and again, we keep sacrificing our liberties for phantom promises of safety.

The lesson is this: once a free people allows the government to make inroads into their freedoms or uses those same freedoms as bargaining chips for security, it quickly becomes a slippery slope to outright tyranny.

This is fast becoming a government that has no respect for the freedom or lives of its citizenry.

Yet there are warning signs we cannot afford to ignore.

First off, there is no such thing as a "border" in the eyes of these military patrols. The entire United States of America has become a Constitution-free zone.

According to journalist Todd Miller, the "once thin borderline of the American past" is "an ever-thickening band, now extending 100 miles inland around the United States--along the 2,000-mile southern border, the 4,000-mile northern border and both coasts... This 'border' region now covers places where two-thirds of the US population (197.4 million people) live" The 'border' has by now devoured the full states of Maine and Florida and much of Michigan."

The U.S. government has also declared that ever-expanding border region a Constitution-free zone.

Second, this de facto standing army that has been imposed on the American people is in clear violation of the spirit--if not the letter of the law--of the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts the government's ability to use the U.S. military as a police force.

America's police forces--which look like, dress like, and act like the military--have undeniably become a "standing" or permanent army, one composed of full-time professional soldiers who do not disband, which is exactly what the Founders feared.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights. Whitehead's aggressive, pioneering approach to civil liberties has earned him numerous accolades and (more...)
 

