The Six Centrist Democrats Who Handed Virginia To Republicans

Virginia was doomed to Republican control the moment Democratic Powers-that-Be got behind Terry McAuliffe a candidate with very little to offer voters except party loyalty. Hint. Independents and Democrats who are iffy about showing up to vote don't give a damn about party loyalty.

I met McAuliffe about 12 to 15 years ago. He was an arrogant, corporate, centrist prick. He'd already been DNC chair, so he was already a wielder of power. But not all Democratic wielders of power are arrogant pricks. I've met and conversed with many powerful, influential Democrats who are kind, friendly and humble. But not McAuliffe. He ran not for anything but against Trump. That won't cut it.

Then there were the two trojan horses. Joe Manchin and Kirsten Sinema are more effective helping the Republican party, Mitch McConnell and the GOP pretending to be Democrats than would if they were Republicans. Sinema has proven herself to be a total corporate shill. Manchin is a lying fraud who betrays his constituents every day. I can imagine Manchin meeting with Mitch McConnell, telling him he doesn't really support Democratic party policies and McConnell coordinating with him, telling him to stay a Democrat who sabotages the plans of Biden and the Democractic party.

Then we have Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden-- the leaders of the Democratic party. Terry McAuliffe would not have been the candidate if they'd all told him it wasn't his time. They could have encouraged an open primary. They might have gotten behind a fresh face, even a progressive face. But no. They embraced a party hack with zero charisma and no vision-- another one of the protect-the-deck-chairs-on-the-titanic centrists. They did the same thing with Hillary, a profoundly dysfunctional, loser of a candidate with incredibly high negatives, handing the 2016 election to Trump.

So let's be clear. Centrists paved the way for McAuliffe's stumbling, centrist facing backwards run. When people suggest that McAuliffe lost because of progressives, you know they are the corporatist, centrist, constituent selling-out losers who have cost the American people so much.

It is amazing that any progressives win given the massive opposition they face from all of the mainstream media, including CNN and MSNBC. But progressives are the future of the party.

Centrist Robert Gibbs, former centrist Obama communications director, suggests that Joe Biden remember than he beat Bernie Sanders. That happened because of centrist Democratic leaders whose time is past. like James Clyburn of South Carolina. Why the hell would the Democratic party repeatedly allow a hard-core red state to determine the Democratic party, or Iowa, for that matter?

The early primary states should be the purple swing states. And national and local democratic party leaders should keep the hell out of primary elections. Let the people decide. It's clear that centrist Democratic leaders at all levels are incompetent at picking winners.