Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 3/28/20

The Shortages are Far Worse Than Media Are Saying

(View How Many People Read This)   36 comments
No masks are available
No masks are available
(Image by Amazon)   Details   DMCA

Trump has ordered GM to make ventilators. Better late than never. But that's totally inadequate.

I don't have a face mask. I don't have gloves. I don't know where to get them. I thought about ordering them on Amazon. Now, they're all sold out. Oh, you'll see a lot of offers for the cheapest ones-- 50 for $15 to $30 including shipping. But the arrival date is April 21, May 15th or even June . Same for reusable ones, even if they are shipped from Amazon.

There are no face masks available now. I know. These PPDs-- Personal Protective Devices must be prioritized for healthcare workers-- doctors, nurses, etc. And I know that millions of them are needed for these professionals. But what about the rest of us? A government that was doing things right would be, by now, after the pandemic has been under way since December, providing PPDs to not only health care people but also every person in America.

You should be able to go to a post office or designated distribution centers to get supplies of face masks, gloves, alcohol and hand sanitizer.

This should be the goal. It is not. This should be what the media are clamoring for and demanding.

It is doable. It is reasonable. But we have to demand it and let the mainstream media know that they are not doing their job. They should be and must be insisting upon it. It is not enough for POSPOTUS Trump to ask companies to do this. Companies must be ordered, under the Stafford act, to make these things in big enough quantities so they are available to every person in America, including non-documented immigrants.

They should get the first of them health care providers, then workers facing customers and then the rest of the citizenry, starting with people more at risk, and this should be done in a matter of weeks. This is urgent.

 

Rob Kall Social Media Pages:

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2008)
Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 2:25:00 PM

  New Content

Our NYC Mayor has told Trump we will run out of Medical supplies in a week.

The Darwin Healthcare System will see a rapid increase in deaths then, including the doctors and first responders on the line. Some nurses are already quitting. Doctors are making out their wills; they think they will die from this and some are.

I know: Call of Duty...The Greater Good...Patriotism...Sacrifice. I get it. These are noble sentiments. But what if the Government is ignoble, doesn't care what happens to care-givers or really, anyone without money or living in a gated community?

Our healthcare system couldn't serve everyone to begin with and millions were underinsured or uninsured, causing 1,000s of deaths/year. It's going to collapse entirely at this rate, even though the CV is not really that big a stressor in terms of numbers. This is not Polio, or the 1918 flu. It is basically a bad flu season.

But cutbacks and a gutting of the basic response agencies at the Federal level especially had already weakened the healthcare system to the breaking point. It is now broken.

I wonder if people will reassess the two democratic candidates in light of where we'll be when the primaries start up again. A lot of them have been pushed to the end, June 2, a new Super Delayed Tuesday. M4A may look a lot more important by then, and that is Sanders' signature issue, not Biden's.

Also, it may even be the case that Biden's older, more vulnerable base of voters can't/won't make it to the crowded polls, short of mostly older poll workers, by then too. Young people, forced to stop working or going to school, may decide going to the polls is a nice break from being forced to stay inside (in NYC, the Mayor is talking about fining people $500 for gathering in parks in groups). Young people are Sanders' base. They may rebel by voting for the oldest candidate to potentially become president (I guess Mike Gravel was older). That would be supreme irony.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 2:25:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Ramani K V

Become a Fan
Author 77250
Editor
(Member since Mar 8, 2012)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
See this video guide to making your own mask. I posted it on Youtube but am unable to upload it as an embedded video. An additional layer of thin plastic/cellophane inside the fold could be an improvement.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 5:16:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Ramani K V:   New Content

Thanks for the link, here's the video!

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 6:45:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
Ramani K V

Become a Fan
Author 77250
Editor
(Member since Mar 8, 2012)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

Thanks, Meryl Ann.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 10:39:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
David Wieland

Become a Fan
Author 512811
(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Ramani K V:   New Content

There are links to a few other sources of instructions at Permies, another forum I subscribe to. I haven't checked them all, not yet feeling the need myself and having a couple of the conventional respirator masks left over from renovation projects. It's likely that some designs could be assembled without sewing, although anyone capable of sewing on a button or wielding an office stapler has sufficient skill.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 6:55:33 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
Ramani K V

Become a Fan
Author 77250
Editor
(Member since Mar 8, 2012)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David Wieland:   New Content

I know, David. Many links to DYI masks. Reason I posted this one is its simplicity. Stay safe. We are wrestling between conspiracy and a real life threat.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 4:25:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Uncle Sam Is A Monster

Become a Fan
Author 515810
(Member since Mar 28, 2020)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I was looking for facial protection/dust masks on Amazon and they're all INSANELY priced. One was only $10 for a pack - with $40 shipping.

Almost no one wears masks during pandemics or illness where I live in the Sunshine state. We're still not an independent Seminole country and Seminole culture is so limited outside reservations. Few people here speak Miccosukee although it's native here... what if all the speakers died from COVID19?

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 5:53:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Gary Brumback

Become a Fan
Author 72187
(Member since Oct 1, 2011)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Uncle Sam Is A Monster:   New Content

You say Uncle Sam is a monster. I agree! And I have said that America's corpocracy is public enemy no. 1

See America's Corpocracy: World's Public Enemy Number One. An Interview with Dr. Gary Brumback. Op Ed News, November 6.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 11:57:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
Nels Wight

Become a Fan
Author 2581
(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Gary Brumback:   New Content

YES, GARY.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 1:30:21 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356
(Member since Apr 29, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I keep reading that every year with the normal, yearly flu, tens of thousands of people die every year in the U.S.

CDC flu estimates, from October 1, 2019 , through March 21, 2020: 24,000 62,000 flu deaths

If that is true, why aren't the hospitals overwhelmed every year with infected and dying patients like what is happening now with COVID-19 with a fraction of the deaths? Do most of those with the flu die at home and not in hospitals?

As of right now, there are 1,715 confirmed deaths in the U.S from COVID-19.

What am I missing here?

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 6:32:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2008)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram Page

Reply to 911TRUTH:   New Content

It looks like the hospitalization rate is quite a bit higher: 2% or so, for the U.S. But I take your point, it should not be an over-whleming increase.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 9:29:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Tom James

Become a Fan
Author 44887
(Member since Feb 8, 2010)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to 911TRUTH:   New Content

I was wondering about that also. Still, Doctors, Nurses and other healthcare workers are dying too. Have the healthcare workers rates of illness and death remained the same as in previous years or have they increased?

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 12:12:11 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
David Wieland

Become a Fan
Author 512811
(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Tom James:   New Content

Unfortunately healthcare workers are at heightened risk of a heavy viral load and consequently more serious illness. That's why having protective gear is vital even if not fully sufficient for keeping them healthy.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 6:09:47 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
David Wieland

Become a Fan
Author 512811
(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Tom James:   New Content

Unfortunately healthcare workers are at heightened risk of a heavy viral load and consequently more serious illness. That's why having protective gear is vital even if not fully sufficient for keeping them healthy.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 6:11:39 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to 911TRUTH:   New Content

I know. the numbers make this hysteria look suspicious. but we have to be careful not to compare one month of this virus to annual stats for the flu. we are going to see surges in the next month precisely for the reasons Rob lists. I have heard this virus called the "boomer remover". It would not surprise me if we have all been set up to die to save the bankrupt pension funds. They have all been way under water from these absurdly low interest rates.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 2:38:27 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The lack of a national, publicly-funded universal health system is a critical deficiency. But our persistent inability to set one up is itself the result of other dysfunctional aspects of American society, including the corruption of our political system.. #Breathtaking.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 8:15:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Sage

Become a Fan
Author 5074
(Member since Feb 23, 2007)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Genocide.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 11:57:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Sage:   New Content

Until mid-March, the infection enjoyed a relatively free ride in America. The pandemic report was clear about the consequences.. #SlowResponse .

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 12:52:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028
(Member since Oct 1, 2007)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

THANKS Rob Kall for this post.

Medical supplies are in shortage and should be available to doctors and nurses first.

Staying away for an average person from public places is a solution to pass this critical time.

There are countries that have no supplies or medical help and several of them are under Western unjust and in some cases illegal sanctions. Very few people are addressing these as if the lives of other people are NOT important.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 1:39:46 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

you can make a face mask from vacuum cleaner bags (preferably the hepa filter variety ) with a strip of elastic and a stapler. no sewing skills required. youtube has a video for this. material is almost identical to that of an N95 mask. be warned these are hard to breathe in and you cannot wear them for long periods. useful for a 15 minute stay in a grocery store. disposable gloves and dishwashing gloves still around in the dollar stores. check there.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 2:22:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

found a slew of rubber gloves on ebay . here

click here

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 2:46:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
David Wieland

Become a Fan
Author 512811
(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Regarding personal protection, gloves are of very limited value to the general public but are important to healthcare workers of all kinds. They're certainly not a substitute for proper hand washing.

As WHO advisor Prof. David Heymann told an interviewer, "People need to understand that they can prevent themselves from getting infected by washing hands and by maintaining a physical distance from each other and that they can protect others by wearing a mask if they're coughing and sneezing."

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 7:04:10 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David Wieland:   New Content

huh? wearing disposable or washable gloves when in stores or public places has tremendous value. when you get home wash hands with the gloves on, then take them off and wash hands again. then you are free to scratch your nose or rub your eyes which we all do.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 1:43:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
Kate Jones

Become a Fan
Author 77226
(Member since Mar 7, 2012)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to lila york:   New Content

Those are all good suggestions. But consider this: on the way to washing those gloves and then your hands, you have touched and contaminated everything from your front door to the sink: door handles, light switches, your car keys, the faucet, your purse if you use one, the table on which you set your purse and keys--everything. Better wipe down all those with disinfectants, too. And what about everything you touched inside your car: the steering wheel, seat belt, car door, gear shift, seat cover--everything. Do you ever think about wiping all those down, too? And what about your shoes that have walked on every imaginable filth in the outside word. Do you walk around your house in them and contaminate all your floors that you then walk on in socks or bare feet? And what about other objects, like groceries, that you bring into the house that have been touched in the store by any number of hands. Do you put them away and touch them with your now presumably clean hands? You might consider wiping them down, too, before storing them. Extreme? In the protection of life, such extremism is the minimum requirement.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 3:14:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
David Wieland

Become a Fan
Author 512811
(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Kate Jones:   New Content

You make some good points. The faucet handle observation is one of the two I consider most important in favouring single-lever faucets. I'm usually more concerned with getting some kind of grime (grease, mud, or paint) spread around, and being able to operate with my forearm addresses that issue. Lever door handles have the same benefit.

I don't know how gloves are of much value here. As you noted, the gloves carry the same contamination as ungloved hands. Maybe I'm just weird, but I sense when my hands aren't clean, which is as soon as I've handled something that is not clean. Gloves block that sensation.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 5:59:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Kate Jones:   New Content

I do not drive, but lysol everything in your list including groceries while wearing clean gloves. I wash my hands so frequently the skin has turned to sandpaper. but you are correct that all of that has to be done.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 6:07:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Kate Jones

Become a Fan
Author 77226
(Member since Mar 7, 2012)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to lila york:   New Content

How do you clean the insides of your gloves?

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 6:17:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Kate Jones:   New Content

Heavy gloves obviously not. but I wash my hands before I put them on. others are disposable.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 7:04:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndent
David Wieland

Become a Fan
Author 512811
(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to lila york:   New Content

No, it does not have to be done, and it's damaging (not to mention obsessive) to go to such extremes. If your skin is suffering, you've definitely gone too far. Skin is our primary barrier against infection; damaging that opens us to infection of all sorts. COVID-19 is novel, which seems to inspire panic, fed as always by news media and now amplified by social media. Yes, just as is the case for more familiar afflictions, it can be fatal (but rarely is without co-morbidity). This one is also more contagious than most and therefore has spread rapidly. But unhelpful mind-numbing fear seems to have gripped many (and that's not allayed by the authorities, who should be more aware of the anxiety their worried-sounding, low information messages cause). Let's try to pull some good out of this disaster and renew good sanitation.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 11:43:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thanks for the great comments here

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 7:48:21 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Ms Nan

Become a Fan
Author 28898
(Member since Jan 12, 2009)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
SEIU union in California suddenly finds 39 million face masks 3 days after AG Barr announces going after hoarders.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 1:10:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270
(Member since Oct 7, 2013)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I don't claim to KNOW much of anything about what is happening, and I'm surely no scientist.

This is what I DO know: I know National Guard helicopters are flying slowly over my neighborhood multiple times a day. I know yesterday, when I took my dog to the vet for a scheduled appt., the vet had stopped allowing humans into the office. Owners had to wait outside and conduct the consultation (and pymt.) by phone. I know when I walk my dog, neighbors step off into the street in order to keep away. I know people are reluctant to make eye contact or stop to chat, even at more than the prescribed distance. I know that the neighborhood is blessedly quiet for a weekend! :) :) But it's also eerie.

So, I'd like to offer an alternative view of the situation. Not a solution, because that would require critical mass. But maybe something to think about and let into the bookends of our minds.

It's 30 minutes. A bit technical; and somewhat rapid fire. CLICK

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 5:10:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Nels Wight

Become a Fan
Author 2581
(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

germ theory Pah - great Kaufman,Jason Crow

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 8:13:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

another viewpoint on the rip-off from Dylan Ratigan and Jimmy Dore

click here

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 6:03:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270
(Member since Oct 7, 2013)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to lila york:   New Content

Good one. I watched that J. Dore show live..it was fantastic. It prompted me to save Ratigan's MSNBC rant from 2011. Brilliant! Blood boil in a quick 5 minutes. Click

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 6:29:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429
(Member since Jan 31, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

There are rants and there are rants. That was one good rant.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 5:29:55 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 