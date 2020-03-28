The Shortages are Far Worse Than Media Are Saying



No masks are available

Trump has ordered GM to make ventilators. Better late than never. But that's totally inadequate.

I don't have a face mask. I don't have gloves. I don't know where to get them. I thought about ordering them on Amazon. Now, they're all sold out. Oh, you'll see a lot of offers for the cheapest ones-- 50 for $15 to $30 including shipping. But the arrival date is April 21, May 15th or even June . Same for reusable ones, even if they are shipped from Amazon.

There are no face masks available now. I know. These PPDs-- Personal Protective Devices must be prioritized for healthcare workers-- doctors, nurses, etc. And I know that millions of them are needed for these professionals. But what about the rest of us? A government that was doing things right would be, by now, after the pandemic has been under way since December, providing PPDs to not only health care people but also every person in America.

You should be able to go to a post office or designated distribution centers to get supplies of face masks, gloves, alcohol and hand sanitizer.

This should be the goal. It is not. This should be what the media are clamoring for and demanding.

It is doable. It is reasonable. But we have to demand it and let the mainstream media know that they are not doing their job. They should be and must be insisting upon it. It is not enough for POSPOTUS Trump to ask companies to do this. Companies must be ordered, under the Stafford act, to make these things in big enough quantities so they are available to every person in America, including non-documented immigrants.

They should get the first of them health care providers, then workers facing customers and then the rest of the citizenry, starting with people more at risk, and this should be done in a matter of weeks. This is urgent.