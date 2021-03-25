The Shaping of Things to Come



Swarm

by John Kendall Hawkins

"There are no hard distinctions between what is real and what is unreal, nor between what is true and what is false. A thing is not necessarily either true or false; it can be both true and false." I believe that these assertions still make sense and do still apply to the exploration of reality through art. So as a writer I stand by them but as a citizen I cannot. As a citizen I must ask: What is true? What is false? - Harold Pinter, from Nobel Speech, December 7, 2005

About a week ago, Glenn Greenwald published a piece on his new Substack platform, "Journalists Start Demanding Substack Censor its Writers: to Bar Critiques of Journalists." He's upset that privileged, corporate-protected MSM journalists are calling for moderators to be installed on Substack to censor freelance journalists who criticize the work of MSM shills. Greenwald has been the leading critic of MSM news reporting for years, often noting their prostitution and stenography in support of the ever-tightening noose around our democracy -- seemingly needing just a horse-haunch slap to end it all.

The MSM call to 'censorship' appears to be part of an effort to control the rules of online readerly engagement in social-media platforms -- especially Facebook and Twitter, the Big Mouths of the Net -- currently underway, but which stretches back to the clarion call moment years ago when a list of "fake news" sites (alternative journalism) was pushed by WaPo (Bezos, CIA), with sites whose writers often vociferously criticized mainstream coverage events. The list went over the line, including trenchant publications like Black Agenda Report, Truthdig, and Counterpunch. There appears to be a "move" on the way we should scouting out for.

Still, I was mildly struck by the irony of Greenwald rightly savaging the MSM attacks on Substack, given the commentariat on his site that will come at you like white-sheet blood cells if you even question his information or its intentions. I mean, they swarm you and beat you down and down, man. So, yeah, irony. But as is almost always the case with the guy, he knows what he's talking about, and he is consistently and welcomely, adversarial.

Well, now that his marriage to the eBay (you know, Amazon's main competitor) magnate Pierre Omidyar is over, and we don't know the details of the settlement, and Greenwald left The Intercept criticizing its turn toward mainstream rules for publication (Greenwald believes Intercept censored his piece about Bidens last October, and was so offended that he quit and moved to Substack), that it seems just a matter of time before he is himself targeted and swarmed and discredited. It's how they do it. With luck, his maleficent moral antibodies will protect him. We need him around for the Biden debacle to come.

