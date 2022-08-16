"The earth was formless and desolate. The raging ocean that covered everything was engulfed in total darkness, and the Spirit of God was moving over the water."

Genesis 1:2 (Good News Translation)

* * * *

"The influence of teachers extends beyond the classroom, well into the future. It is they who shape and enrich the minds of the young, who touch their hearts and souls. It is they who shape a nation's future."

-F.Sionil Jose

* * * *

"Be as soft as possible, if something good and wise wants to shape you; be as hard as possible, if something bad and foolish wants to shape you."

-Mehmet Murat ildan

The Shapes of Life

Draw a never-ending circle of light and kindness

