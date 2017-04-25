- Advertisement -

This is chap. 2 of "The 15% Solution." Among other things, the real 15% Solution, as it was developed in the late 1980s by a now defunct organization called "The Christian Coalition," is spelled out in detail. It was the original blueprint for the Voter Suppression operation that the Repubs. have been carrying out with a vengeance in this century.

A note from the actual author (that is myself, Steven Jonas, MD, MPH). Please note that this chapter was actually written in 1994-95. The similarities between the politics of the Republicans and of the Democrats then and in recent times are NOT purely coincidental. And in that regard, note the massive Republican voter suppression campaign that has been going on since the aughts of this century.

A Note from the "Author" of the balance of the text (that is "Jonathan Westminster")

The story of fascism in the old United States in my view begins with the accession to the Presidency of Carnathon Pine, The Last Re pub li can, in the year 2001. And thus the drama as we will see it in some detail begins in earnest in the next chap ter (3_), constructed around that personage's Inau gu ral Address. However, before dramas can pro ceed, the stage must be set.

Author's Commentary: How Fascism Came to the United States

Many lengthy books have been written on the tale of how fascism came to the old United States. In this chapter I present a brief over view of the process. Some further description and analysis of the na ture of fascism and its advent in the old U.S. is provided by a Dino Louis es say reproduced in Appendix II.

An ever"'deepening economic decline occurred in the country in the latter part of the 20th century. The decline was not one that could be measured by the traditional yardstick of economic progress, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It continued to rise at a modest, non"' inflation"'producing pace, the latter maintained for the benefit of the wealthy by the monetary policies of the central bank (the "Federal Re serve"). But an increasing number of econ omists and other observers came to realize that the GDP did not tell all there was to tell about ei ther the economy or the state of the nation (Cobb, et al).

As noted by Michael Lind, Dino Louis, Lester Thurow, and many oth er observers at the time, un der neath the GDP climb, the poor were get ting poorer and more numer ous, the rich were getting richer, and every one else was experi encing falling personal incomes and rising levels of per sonal and eco nomic anxi ety (DeParle; Phil lips). Lind called atten tion to the un derly ing reasons for this state of affairs, such as a regres sive taxation policy and the export of capital (1995).

Lind also noted that not only were the rich getting richer, but they were going out of their way to publicly deny the facts of the rising gap between the rich and everyone else, to create the illusion that it was not happen ing, and to create the impression that the causes of the eco nom ic malaise affecting al most everybody but them was caused by any thing but them and their policies. The "anything" could be anything from people of color to immigrants to the poor to the feminists to ho mosexu als to environ mentalists to the United Nations Organization to the "New World Order" to "international bankers" (read "Jews").

In fact, as noted by Dino Louis, in a process driven at its base by under"'investment at home and a concomitant export of capital abroad, the economy was rotting up wards from its foundations, with declining personal incomes, increas ing job insecurity, the disaccumulation of labor from capital, and deindustrialization. The rotting process was accelerated by the exis tence of a huge, ever"'growing government debt, created in large part during the 1980s by the policies of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush.

Reaganite policy, in fact, had within a five"'year period from 1981 changed the financial posture of the country from that of the world's lead ing creditor nation to that of the world's leading debtor nation. This bor rowing was undertaken to finance a vast expansion of the U.S. military, at a time when the nation was ostensibly at peace, and large tax cuts for the wealthy and the large corporations (McIntyre). It pro duced a floridly growing economy at the time, for which the Reaganites took credit, but that was the product of nothing but old"'fashioned Keynesian [1] government pump"'priming, although through a very narrow spigot that dropped the largess almost entirely upon the military"'indus trial complex.

Thus for many years leading up to this time, American society had been characterized by economic and social conditions which might have led to civil and/or labor unrest. But many people were easily distract ed from the realities of life and the true causes of their problems by the above-mentioned strategies of diver sion. They also included a domestic "anti"'communist cru sade" (against a virtu ally non"'existent Communist Party), and the for eign "Cold War" against the old Soviet Union (designed not to "con tain" it, as advertised, but to destroy it, which happened). As noted, the diver sionary strategies also in cluded such elements as manufactured racism and xe no pho bia.

A Transition Era poet and philosopher described the latter strategy well (Morrison):

