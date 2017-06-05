A note from the actual author (that is myself, Steven Jonas, MD, MPH). Please note that this chapter was actually written in 1994-95. The similarities between the politics of the Republicans and of the Democrats then and in recent times are NOT purely coincidental.

A Note from the "Author" (that is "Jonathan Westminster")

The story of fascism in the old United States in my view begins with the accession to the Presidency of Carnathon Pine, The Last Re pub li can, in the year 2001. And thus, the drama as we will see it in some detail began in earnest with the last Chap ter, constructed around the "last Republican," President Carnathon Pine's Inau gu ral Address" "The Real Drug War." This chapter is built around the first of the Constitutional Amendments which eventually lead to the establishment of a fascist United States. This one makes it impossible for immigrants to themselves become citizens, although their children might, that is if they marry a U.S. citizen

The 30th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States (2002):

Commencing on the day following rati fication of this amend ment, no per son not at that time a citizen of the United States may in the future become a citi zen unless at least one parent of that per son is a citizen of the United States.



Author's Commentary

The 30th Amendment to the Consti tution of the United States was the third of a series of Amend ments pro posed by Right"'Wing Reaction to pass the Con gress and be ratified by the states since the Republican Party had taken over the Congress following the 1994 election. The 28th, the Bal anced Budget Amendment (with loopholes), had been rati fied in 1999. The 29th, the Federal Con gressional Terms Limits Amendment, was rati fied in the year 2000.

The 27th Amendment, which prevented any Congressional pay rais es from taking effect during the term of the Congress that adopted them, and had its origins back in the Federalist Period, had been rati fied on May 7, 1992. Pre vious to its adoption, the Constitution had not been amended since 1971. But starting in 1999, the pace of amending quickened mark edly, and that pace would not noticeably slacken over the next eight years. The then on"'coming flood of Right"'Wing Reaction"'sponsored Amendments would, in the first de cade of the 21st century, alter the Constitution of the old U.S. almost beyond recogni tion.

The Ratification Process

The 30th was the first Amendment passed un der the Presidency of the Last Republican, Carnathon Pine. It is noteworthy that while there had been some struggle over ratification of the 28th and 29th amend ments, there was virtually none over ratification of the 30th. It took less than 13 months from the time the amendment was in troduced in the 107th Con gress during the first week of its first session in January, 2001, until it was ratified by the 38th state to do so, Iowa, on February 2, 2002. In fact, ten state legislatures had "ratified" the amendment (de jure indicating that they would ratify if it passed both Houses of Con gress) even before the final language had been worked out and it was passed by an overwhelming vote in both Houses of Congress.

(This jumping the gun followed a practice initi ated by the several states, for example New Jersey and Alabama, which had "ratified" the Balanced Bud get Amendment [with loopholes], back in 1995, before the final vote in the Congress. Ironically, the Amendment did fail to pass the Senate that year, by one vote.)

Picking Up the Pace

Given the deliberate pace with which any pro posals to change the Restored Constitution of our Re"'United States are considered in our own time, the read er might find most peculiar the rush with which the vener a ble document that had stood the old U.S. in such good stead for 200 years was al tered to fit the prevailing political prejudices of the time. But given the political realities of the Transition Era, this "speed"'up" should come as no surprise. For just as "The 15% Solu tion" had pro vided the Right"'Wing Reactionaries with a hammerlock on control of the U.S. Congress, so it gave them the same level of control on the legisla tures of most of the states.

By 2002 the Right"'Wing Reactionaries had achieved a two"'thirds majority in both houses of the legisla tures of 40 states. (Needed for ratifi cation of any Amend ment under the old Constitu tion was the affir mation of 38 states.) Only in Ha waii, Massachu setts, Minnesota, Ne braska (the one state with a unicam eral, non"'partisan legis lature), New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Ver mont, West Virginia, and Wis consin had the Right"'Wing onslaught failed to achieve complete legislative control. In all of the other states, the inter"'related, self"'reinforcing combina tion of steadily declining voter turn out and no effective, dis tinc tive electoral opposition offering real alterna tives to Right"'Wing Reac tion had inexo rably lead to its victory, as discussed in the previous chapter. This was the same com bi na tion of phenomenae that had ac com plished the same end at the na tion al level.

