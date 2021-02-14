 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 2/14/21

The Senate Has Failed America

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
From The Nation

A refusal to convict a guilty insurrectionist, and a failure to call witnesses against him, is a tragic abandonment of accountability

Senate Vote
Senate Vote
(Image by Ninian Reid from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Every member of the United States Senate swears an oath to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic" and makes a commitment to "bear true faith and allegiance to the same." After the House of Representatives impeached Donald Trump for the incitement of insurrection that resulted in the deadly January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol of the United States, the duty of true faith and allegiance to the Constitution demanded that senators try and convict the 45th president for the high crimes he committed.

On Saturday, a bipartisan majority consisting of 57 senators -- 50 Democrats and seven Republicans -- judged Trump to be guilty, embracing the conclusion of Representative Jamie Raskin, the Maryland Democrat who served as the lead House impeachment manager, that "Donald Trump committed a massive crime against our Constitution and our people and the worst violation of the presidential oath of office in the history of the United States of America. For this, he was impeached by the House of Representatives and he must be convicted by the United States Senate." It was, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) noted, "the largest and most bipartisan vote of any presidential impeachment trial in American history."

Yet 43 Republicans voted against finding Trump guilty, preventing the Senate from achieving the two-thirds majority needed to hold the most dangerous and destructive president in the country's history to account for his seditious acts. Schumer labeled that choice a "vote of infamy."

The 43 Republicans who abandoned their oaths of office in order to defend Trump failed the Constitution.

That was not, however, the only failure to show true faith and allegiance to the Constitution that occurred on Saturday.

With their decision to shut down an effort by House impeachment managers to call witnesses in the trial of Donald John Trump, senators of both parties chose political pragmatism over constitutional duty.

In so doing, they rejected an opportunity to make the impeachment trial everything it could have and should have been. They abandoned their responsibility to use every tool that was available to them to check and balance the imperial presidencyin the immediate trial of Trump for incitement of insurrection and in the broader battle to renew the role of the Congress as the preeminent branch in a system of shared powers.

"The decision not to call witnesses [was] indeed a victory for Trump," said constitutional lawyer and presidential accountability advocate John Bonifaz, the co-author of the book, The Constitution Demands It: The Case for the Impeachment of Donald Trump. "It makes absolutely no sense."

The question of whether witnesses might be called had hovered over the trial from before it opened. On February 4, Raskin asked Trump to testify. Trump refused. That quieted the discussion in the initial stages of the trial. But as the trial headed toward its conclusion, Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) reopened it. As CNN explained, "Herrera Beutler revealed details about an expletive-laced phone conversation between McCarthy and Trump on Jan. 6 as the Capitol riot was underway. In the call Trump is reported to have said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did." The statement from the congresswoman provided critical support for the argument that Trump was guilty of "dereliction of duty"one of the key charges contained in the article of impeachment that was approved by a bipartisan 232-197 vote in the House.

"You have to look at what he did during the insurrection to confirm where his mind was at," Herrera Beutler, who voted with nine other House Republicans to impeach Trump, told CNN. "That line right there demonstrates to me that either he didn't care, which is impeachable, because you cannot allow an attack on your soil, or he wanted it to happen and was OK with it, which makes me so angry."

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

