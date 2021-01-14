The Security Planning Is Going in the Right Direction

Up to 20,000 National Guardsmen will be activated in anticipation of the forces of insurrection coming to DC. We've seen them moving in already. That's the way; give such hard-core yahoos that drive in against all declared obstacles, including the weather if it cooperates with democracy, public notice beforehand that armed insurrectionists will not be allowed to enter the District of Columbia.
If whoever is in overall command of the effort on the ground is the least competent, the police will comprise the inner security cordon, while the Guard will deploy so as to block all the major arteries entering the District, denying entry to any mobs, in particular armed mobs.
Now, we must think about the threat that has been made by the militants to assault state capitols across the nation. Given the degree of planning the rioters exhibited (not to overstate the competence of it), it would not surprise me if interstate, intraorganizational planning had taken place, and the hard core of leaders in the Vote-Counting Day Riot who have not yet been arrested may be present at the State Houses of places like Michigan and Georgia.
Why doomed? Because after Donald Trump is no longer President, they are going to lose the majority of their personnel. Even yahoos, if they see enough, often gain a little perspective.
And besides, for such people, particularly those who have been raised visually, completely under the aegis of the computer and post-modern entertainment genres, there is a tendency to see politics as entertainment, a tendency about which I have warned in the recent past. Trump out of office and flailing against the legal hounds that are slavering for a taste of him in New York will not make as attractive and visually charismatic a showman and cult leader as Trump the Reality-Show Star who as President constantly gave everybody the bird.
And besides that, if insurrectionists really do initiate a shooting war-- if those who will be on the ground without even any jungle canopy to hide under do not understand the meaning of a Cobra flyover, which should accompany the last public warning to the insurrectionists, if they declare their rejection of terms of peace-- the first Battle of Washington D.C. will be the last.
Cry, the beloved country...