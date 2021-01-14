 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 1/14/21

The Security Planning Is Going in the Right Direction

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 62250
Follow Me on Twitter     Message William P. Homans
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)

Riot shields lying on a lawn on Capitol Hill
Riot shields lying on a lawn on Capitol Hill
(Image by Andrew Harnik)   Details   DMCA


Up to 20,000 National Guardsmen will be activated in anticipation of the forces of insurrection coming to DC. We've seen them moving in already. That's the way; give such hard-core yahoos that drive in against all declared obstacles, including the weather if it cooperates with democracy, public notice beforehand that armed insurrectionists will not be allowed to enter the District of Columbia.

If whoever is in overall command of the effort on the ground is the least competent, the police will comprise the inner security cordon, while the Guard will deploy so as to block all the major arteries entering the District, denying entry to any mobs, in particular armed mobs.

Now, we must think about the threat that has been made by the militants to assault state capitols across the nation. Given the degree of planning the rioters exhibited (not to overstate the competence of it), it would not surprise me if interstate, intraorganizational planning had taken place, and the hard core of leaders in the Vote-Counting Day Riot who have not yet been arrested may be present at the State Houses of places like Michigan and Georgia.

Or, possibly, in Richmond and Annapolis, places that might be a little less on alert. Softer targets. Inevitably the "people with military background" who are breaking their oaths-- I will not call them veterans now-- will take the leadership in this doomed movement. Soldiers-- even turncoat ones-- will inevitably lead undisciplined civilians.

Why doomed? Because after Donald Trump is no longer President, they are going to lose the majority of their personnel. Even yahoos, if they see enough, often gain a little perspective.

And besides, for such people, particularly those who have been raised visually, completely under the aegis of the computer and post-modern entertainment genres, there is a tendency to see politics as entertainment, a tendency about which I have warned in the recent past. Trump out of office and flailing against the legal hounds that are slavering for a taste of him in New York will not make as attractive and visually charismatic a showman and cult leader as Trump the Reality-Show Star who as President constantly gave everybody the bird.

Particularly having lost Twitter, historically his #1 way of speaking and reinforcing his lies. He's just not going to be able to communicate as easily with "His Base," the people who believe the Big Lie-- that he won "in a landslide."

And besides that, if insurrectionists really do initiate a shooting war-- if those who will be on the ground without even any jungle canopy to hide under do not understand the meaning of a Cobra flyover, which should accompany the last public warning to the insurrectionists, if they declare their rejection of terms of peace-- the first Battle of Washington D.C. will be the last.

Cry, the beloved country...

 

Rate It | View Ratings

William P. Homans Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 47 years. I was at MayDay, 1971, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Oregon Standoff: Mr. Bundy Shows His True Colors (All Shades of White)

Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) Technology-- A Threat To The US Or Not?

Ship's Sinking, Rats Are Looking For Escape Ropes

End Game for the Presidential Super-Spreader

Tragedy Awaited Me After My International Tour

President Obama Feeds the Homeless on Thanksgiving Day: Why Don't We All Love Him?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

William P. Homans

Become a Fan
Author 62250
(Member since Mar 30, 2011), 18 fans, 121 articles, 334 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Michael Allen, former member of the National Security Council under Pres. George W. Bush, has now stated what I am emphasizing, and he did it on Fox. Get massive forces there, visible, backed by air, and it will likely deter the Trump cultists, Q-Anoners, curious teenagers, what few militia will show up (they are likely to go to softer but still politically significant targets like State Houses in states where the laws allow them to carry their guns), from attempting an incursion.

Particularly, as I do not tire of repeating, if the wind and ice and snow will cooperate in behalf of American democracy. Oh, let there be an Oklahoma ice storm on Washington, D.C. starting on the 16th of January, making travel in and out of the city well-nigh impossible. Divine intervention is the best way I can think of to avoid bloodshed in this most crucial time.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 14, 2021 at 6:22:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 