 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Positive News   

The Scapegoat

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 71296
Message Blair Gelbond

Animal
Animal
(Image by Pixabay: Ri_Ya)   Details   DMCA

I submitted this piece under "Positive News" because I believe that understanding the process known as "scapegoating" can free us from this pernicious pattern, reduce suffering, and liberate us to flourish as a species, capable of true community. In the final analysis, if we are to survive as a species we need to re-own and re-claim our individual and group shadows, rather than project them onto others.

We are both individuals and part of many groups - work-groups, families, schools, communities and nations. As we've recently seen in the January 6th debacle at the Senate and House of Representatives, groups can sometimes become dangerous mobs. The Inquisition and Nazi Holocaust are other examples of destructive collective behavior.

We need to understand how group psychology can drag us toward the lowest common denominator of human functioning.

World-renowned founder of Analytical (or "depth") Psychology, Carl Jung, was known for his study of archetypes, which can be defined as universal, primal symbols and images that derive from the collective unconscious. They are the psychic counterpart of instincts and are described as innate knowledge derived from the total of human history. They prefigure and direct conscious behavior. Two of the archetypes to which he gave much attention were that of the "scapegoat" and the "shadow."

When mediated through the group experience, the archetype of the scapegoat is one of the most powerful motivators of human experience.

Before discussing the universal relevance of this archetype, we need to briefly consider the human unconscious. What makes this task particularly challenging is that, as a dimension of awareness, whatever lies "in the shadows" can be compared to the dark side of the moon: forever facing away from us and impervious to our "straight-ahead" vision.

One of the most problematic aspects involved in grasping this how this process works is the fact that the shadow areas of our consciousness are literally created by the felt-need to avoid what is true. This is usually accomplished by way of three cognitive mechanisms - all of which are quite commonplace, but function to distort the processes of perception and thought.

Denial means - "we don't notice the fact that we don't notice." Splitting arises when we have difficulty accepting valid insights - often because they are threatening to our self-image. When this is occurs, we may unconsciously cordon off areas of our awareness, making some of them taboo or "bad, while other areas are regarded as acceptable or "good."

But as Shakespeare wrote: "The truth will out." The third process: as soon as we have accomplished this feat, the very qualities we have been unable to accept within ourselves, appear - as if by magic - in the outside world. Through the psychological mechanism called projection - we see "others" possessing these traits. We then often feel justified in acting out our aggression toward those upon whom we have projected our shadow.

The capacity to be aware of our experience - moment to moment - becomes even more challenging in the mix of shadow and light that comprises group-life. As Dan Goleman observes:

"Points of view or versions of reality that don't fit into the consensual view can be dismissed as eccentricity or aberration. In the politics of experience, the ease with which [we] can dismiss deviant views - in fact, bury them - suggests that the mechanisms of defense for doing so is the aggregate weight of [our] shared lacunas. We do not see what we prefer not to, and do not see that we do not see."

When this mechanism of disaffiliating threatening material is expressed at the group level, it can become a particularly serious concern. Although an entire group of people may at some level sense that something is amiss, they can partition these feelings into a separate "compartment" and are enabled to comfortably carry on in their chosen victimizing direction, unencumbered by sorrow, guilt or shame.

In the extreme we encounter the phenomenon of scapegoating, where a group in the grip of the collective shadow can be mesmerized, through a kind of "participation mystique," often justifying the most extreme atrocities.

The process of individual growth and integration requires that we re-own our individual shadow. This is an integral dimension of what Jung called individuation - integrating the diverse part of the psyche and truly becoming one's own person, while staying connected to others.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Blair Gelbond Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The American Prison System, the Prison-Ashram Project and Other Alternatives Pt. 4

Loving Awareness

Jean Gebser and the Recovery of Humanity

Some Thoughts on our Collective Predicament -- The Recovery of Humanity

Bodhichitta - Opening the Heart-Mind

Turning Within and Envisioning a New World

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 7 fans, 55 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1689 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The roots of this phenomenon can be traced to childhood. Children who split off and deny massive aspects of their true self (especially those aspects which their parents' scorn, such as sexuality, self-centeredness, and aggressive impulses toward the parents) will tend to - when they become adults - unconsciously attribute this "bad self" to minority groups in the society. These groups will tend to be despised as inferior, evil, or dangerous.

And, once a person has come to believe that a particular group, such as Blacks, women, gays, etc., are "bad" - they find it acceptable to take out their rage against them.

While this process is often expressed through citizens' support for specific socio-political agendas, it has, during the last centuries, manifested in an extreme form through repeated episodes of genocide against Native Americans, African Americans, Armenians, Cambodians, Jews, Bosnians, Tutsis, and others.

Human survival and the continued existence of the Biosphere depend understanding and neutralizing this dynamic.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 10, 2021 at 10:48:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 