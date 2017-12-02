Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   7 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Scalp-Taking of Gen. Flynn

By       Message Robert Parry       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/2/17

Author 1553
Become a Fan
  (84 fans)

From Consortium News


Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen Michael Flynn at a campaign rally for Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Oct. 29, 2016.
(Image by (Flickr Gage Skidmore))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Russia-gate enthusiasts are thrilled over the guilty plea of President Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI about pre-inauguration conversations with the Russian ambassador, but the case should alarm true civil libertarians.

What is arguably most disturbing about this case is that then-National Security Adviser Flynn was pushed into a perjury trap by Obama administration holdovers at the Justice Department who concocted an unorthodox legal rationale for subjecting Flynn to an FBI interrogation four days after he took office, testing Flynn's recollection of the conversations while the FBI agents had transcripts of the calls intercepted by the National Security Agency.

In other words, the Justice Department wasn't seeking information about what Flynn said to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak -- the intelligence agencies already had that information. Instead, Flynn was being quizzed on his precise recollection of the conversations and nailed for lying when his recollections deviated from the transcripts.

- Advertisement -

For Americans who worry about how the pervasive surveillance powers of the U.S. government could be put to use criminalizing otherwise constitutionally protected speech and political associations, Flynn's prosecution represents a troubling precedent.

Though Flynn clearly can be faulted for his judgment, he was, in a sense, a marked man the moment he accepted the job of national security adviser. In summer 2016, Democrats seethed over Flynn's participation in chants at the Republican National Convention to "lock her [Hillary Clinton] up!"

Then, just four days into the Trump presidency, an Obama holdover, then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates, primed the Flynn perjury trap by coming up with a novel legal theory that Flynn -- although the national security adviser-designate at the time of his late December phone calls with Kislyak -- was violating the 1799 Logan Act, which prohibits private citizens from interfering with U.S. foreign policy.

- Advertisement -

But that law -- passed during President John Adams's administration in the era of the Alien and Sedition Acts -- was never intended to apply to incoming officials in the transition period between elected presidential administrations and -- in the past 218 years -- the law has resulted in no successful prosecution at all and thus its dubious constitutionality has never been adjudicated.

Stretching Logic

But Yates extrapolated from her unusual Logan Act theory to speculate that since Flynn's publicly known explanation of the conversation with Kislyak deviated somewhat from the transcript of the intercepts, Flynn might be vulnerable to Russian blackmail.


Russia's former Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.
(Image by (Photo from Russian Embassy))   Permission   Details   DMCA

Yet, that bizarre speculation would require that the Russians first would have detected the discrepancies; secondly, they would have naively assumed that the U.S. intelligence agencies had not intercepted the conversations, which would have negated any blackmail potential; and thirdly, the Russians would have to do something so ridiculously heavy-handed -- trying to blackmail Flynn -- that it would poison relations with the new Trump administration.

- Advertisement -

Yates's legal theorizing was so elastic and speculative that it could be used to justify subjecting almost anyone to FBI interrogation with the knowledge that their imperfect memories would guarantee the grounds for prosecution based on NSA intercepts of their communications.

Basically, the Obama holdovers concocted a preposterous legal theory to do whatever they could to sabotage the Trump administration, which they held in fulsome disdain.

At the time of Flynn's interrogation, the Justice Department was under the control of Yates and the FBI was still under President Obama's FBI Director James Comey, another official hostile to the Trump administration who later was fired by Trump.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories in the 1980s for the Associated Press and Newsweek. His latest book, Secrecy & Privilege: Rise of the Bush Dynasty from Watergate to Iraq, can be ordered at secrecyandprivilege.com. It's also available at
(more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The CIA/Likud Sinking of Jimmy Carter

What Did US Spy Satellites See in Ukraine?

Ron Paul's Appalling World View

Ronald Reagan: Worst President Ever?

The Disappearance of Keith Olbermann

A Perjurer on the US Supreme Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments  Post Comment

J. Edward Tremlett

Become a Fan
Author 5009
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 18, 2007), 12 fans, 47 articles, 11 quicklinks, 3205 comments, 248 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Wow. this is some convoluted nonsense, right here.

When Trump gets run out of town, and his scum are nailed along with him, you are gonna be like one of those people who insist the Moon landing was faked.

Just go away.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 1:55:46 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Peter Duveen

Become a Fan
Author 20762

(Member since Aug 30, 2008), 28 fans, 35 articles, 2 quicklinks, 2167 comments, 73 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
How dumb could someone like Flynn be to allow themselves to be interviewed by the FBI? Don't these people have attorneys? How utterly, profoundly ignorant! I'd love to !hear an explanation. Of course it is an old technique, when taxpayer money is spent on an investigation turning up nothing, that the FBI will find that at least the person has lied to the FBI. Martha Stewart and countless others come to mind. But Flynn pleads guilty. Amazing! He must have a lot of skeletons the NSA has access to. Government by blackmail.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 2:34:49 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Robert Cowen

Become a Fan
Author 17869

(Member since Jun 28, 2008), 2 fans, 3 articles, 140 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Instead of "draining the swamp" Trump has filled it with the worse scum on Earth. Stop trying to defend "the swamp." It is like putting you finger in the dike to stop the dam from bursting. You will only get covered with the slime when it bursts.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 3:14:09 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 32 fans, 1 articles, 6 quicklinks, 3975 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

To the Americans who have latched onto the Russiagate narrative, nothing will derail their deep belief that Putin colluded with Trump to steal their "democracy."

It's a more comforting narrative than the oligarchy that is accustomed to purchasing US presidents and other high officials miscalculated the outcome of their risky game of using Trump to scare the nation into accepting the Queen of Chaos against its collective will. Russiagate is damage control.

You could only miss the obviousness of this if you don't normally pay attention to the dirty dealings of the criminal class treating the planet and all life on it like their personal playthings. That would be most Americans.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 4:20:22 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 11 fans, 19 articles, 1891 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Starting with POTUS and through the cascading to dog catcher the "Iron Law of Oligarchy" continues to rule the day, for now.

Same old dog and pony show (modus operandi).

While your wailing at the fix is in (true) look at what they are grabbing out of your pocket and future! Shell game extraordinaire, one born every minute, and of course in the vein of Samuel Clemens "No man's life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session."

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 4:33:16 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Robert Cowen

Become a Fan
Author 17869

(Member since Jun 28, 2008), 2 fans, 3 articles, 140 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Instead of "draining the swamp" Trump has filled it with the worse scum on Earth. Stop trying to defend "the swamp." It is like putting you finger in the dike to stop the dam from bursting. You will only get covered with the slime when it bursts.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 4:47:16 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Robert Cowen

Become a Fan
Author 17869

(Member since Jun 28, 2008), 2 fans, 3 articles, 140 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Instead of "draining the swamp" Trump has filled it with the worse scum on Earth. Stop trying to defend "the swamp." It is like putting you finger in the dike to stop the dam from bursting. You will only get covered with the slime when it bursts.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 4:47:30 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 