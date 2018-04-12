Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Saudi-Israeli Liaison

From To The Point Analyses

Saudi Crown Prince Warms Up to Israel
Part I -- Two Saudi Leaders -- Then and Now

In a 2 April 2018 interview in the Atlantic, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman publicly declared that the Israelis "have a right to live in their own land just like the Palestinians." It is a problematic assumption, given that the Israelis' "own land" is the land they took away from the Palestinians. This, and much else, has been either forgotten or ignored by the Saudi crown prince.

Seventy-three years ago, Saudi Arabia's first king, Abdulaziz Ibn Saud, expressed a very different position in a series of letters to Franklin Delano Roosevelt. For instance in a letter of November 1938 Ibn Saud had written, "The [European] Jews have no right to Palestine and their claim is an act of injustice unprecedented in the history of the human race." Sadly, there was in fact plenty of precedent when it came to colonial injustice, but Ibn Saud's declaration certainly demonstrated the King's depth of feeling. Other letters followed, predicting that Palestine was bound to become a "hotbed of disturbances and troubles" if the Zionists got their way.

The two leaders finally met face to face in 1945 on the U.S. Cruiser Quincy during FDR's return trip from Yalta. In that meeting Roosevelt tried to convince the Saudi ruler to allow European Jewish occupation of Palestine. Ibn Saud countered that "Make the enemy and the oppressor pay; that is how we Arabs wage war." He continued, "Amends should be made by the criminal, not by the innocent bystander. What injury have Arabs done to the Jews of Europe? It is the 'Christian' Germans who stole their homes and lives." He finally added that "The Arabs would choose to die rather than yield their land to the Jews."

Part II -- What Has Changed?

Now Crown Prince bin Salman shows us that a lot has changed in the intervening years. Zionist Israel has become an established "fact on the ground" and thus settler colonialism is well rooted in Palestine. Saudi Arabia has, perhaps begrudgingly, accepted this change -- and it is not hard to see why.

The Saudis have built their security around an alliance with Israel's major backer, the United States. One price paid for that alliance has been a de facto acceptance of Israel's existence. Thus, Saudi dislike of Israel has been largely rhetorical. However, it would seem that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has finally abandoned even that facade. That is why during the prince's recent trip to the U. S., he was found publicly rubbing shoulders with AIPAC.

In the face of their inability to do anything about the Zionist occupation of Palestine, the Saudis have moved on to focus on other enemies. This proved easy because there has always been another assumed foe out there. This enemy is the Shiite Muslims, whom the Sunnis have always seen as apostates. Specifically, the enemy is now Shiite Iran. The Saudi crown prince, once more resorting to hyperbole, claims that country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, "makes Hitler look good." Then there are Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Zaydis Houthi of Yemen -- all Shiite and all seen as enemies.

The interesting part of this shift in enemies is that by now focusing on the Shiites, and particularly Iran (which, since the 1979 revolution, has not accepted the permanence of Zionist Israel), the Saudi crown prince has discovered that "there are a lot of interests we share with Israel."

Operating on the motto that the enemies of our enemies must be our friends, the Zionist Israelis have become "good Jews" in the eyes of the present aspiring Saudi leader. Also, the Saudis have become "good Arabs" in the eyes of the Zionists. Both now intrigue together against their common enemies.

Part III -- The Odd Couple

The Saudis and the Israelis no doubt make an odd couple. However, there are, if you will, inborn similarities. For instance:

-- Both Israel and Saudi Arabia assert that they are "chosen people" and therefore nations blessed by their "one true God." In both cases this assertion has led to a claim that the territory they control is "holy land" -- divinely granted to them.

-- Also, in both cases, the religious leadership of society exercises guiding influence over many internal policies.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Lawrence Davidson is a history professor at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. He is the author of Foreign
Policy Inc.: Privatizing America's National Interest; America's
Palestine: Popular and Offical Perceptions from Balfour to Israeli
Statehood; and Islamic Fundamentalism. His academic work is focused on the history of American foreign relations with the Middle East. He also teaches courses in the history of science and modern European intellectual history.

His blog To The Point Analyses now has its own Facebook page. Along with the analyses, the Facebook page will also have reviews, pictures, and other analogous material.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

