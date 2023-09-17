 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 9/17/23

The Roman Catholic Church as a Cultural Empire (REVIEW ESSAY)

Pope Francis met with media
Pope Francis met with media
(Image by Catholic Church (England and Wales) from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) September 17, 2023: I recognize that I have blind spots, so to speak, about myself - that is, I know that I have had to learn from others about certain limitations and tendencies that I have. When others have called certain limitations and tendencies that I have to my attention, I have not always acknowledged and recognized them immediately. More often than not, I have resisted acknowledging and recognizing certain limitations and tendencies that others have called to my attention. At times, I have even been defensive about them.

However, even after I have come to acknowledge and recognize them, I have not usually scolded myself publicly for them. As a matter of fact, I have not publicly acknowledged certain limitations and tendencies that others have called to my attention - after I have come to acknowledge and recognize them.

Consequently, I do not expect that Pope Francis (born in 1936) will ever publicly acknowledge that he does not understand the import of the Doctrine of Discovery that Robert P. Jones insightfully discusses in his new 2023 book The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy: And the Path to a Shared American Future (Simon & Schuster).

I have discussed Jones' new 2023 book in my 2,900-word OEN article "Robert P. Jones on the Doctrine of Discovery" (dated September 15, 2023):

Click Here

In it, toward the end, I mention Pope Francis' 2020 apostolic exhortation Querida Amazonia ("Beloved Amazon") - which is available in English and other languages at the Vatican's website. It would have been fitting for Pope Francis to discuss the Doctrine of Discovery in his 2020 apostolic exhortation. But, alas, he did not. So it remains for him to discuss the Doctrine of Discovery in a future document.

Now, in addition to criticizing Pope Francis for his apparent ignorance about the Doctrine of Discover in his new 2023 book, Jones also criticizes the unnamed Vatican officials who formulated the Vatican's 2023 official repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery. Briefly, Jones criticizes both Pope Francis and those unnamed Vatican officials for a lack of candor - which in my judgment is a justified criticism.

Granted, a lack of candor is not unusual. Nevertheless, I want to explore here certain other thoughts regarding Pope Francis and the unnamed Vatican officials who formulated the Vatican's 2023 official repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery.

I have profiled the doctrinally conservative Pope Francis in my OEN article "Pope Francis on Evil and Satan" (dated March 24, 2019):

Click Here

Now, in S. I. Hayakawa's terminology, the word empire today is not a purr-word. Nor is the word colonialism.

Nevertheless, I would call your attention to the title of the Italian journalist Massimo Franco's book Parallel Empires: The Vatican and the United States - Two Centuries of Alliance and Conflict, translated by Roland Flamini (Doubleday/ Random House, 2009). Granted, there are people who resist thinking of the United States as an empire, just as there are people who resist thinking of the Roman Catholic Church as an empire.

The Wikipedia entry about Massimo Franco reports that he was born in 1954. However, it is so short that it does not even mention his book Parallel Empires: The Vatican and the United States - Two Centuries of Alliance and Conflict.

Click Here

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
