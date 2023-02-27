"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly"- Martin Luther King Jr.
Perfect Highway
(Image by Brande Jackson from flickr) Details DMCA
The Road To Justice
The road to justice
Increasingly, seldom bathed in sunlight and radiance
Or paved with luminous celestial stars of glory
Nor washed clean by purifying, pristine, perfumed flood waters
Sadly, too often shrunken and submerged in dank, fetid cesspools.
**
The road to justice
In rotting disrepute, disrepair and despair
More frequently, lacking protective barriers or guard rails
Encroached on, and colonized, by serpents, scorpions, and dragons
It sinks under the weight of sickening, lethal, official bribery, corruption and injustices.
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).