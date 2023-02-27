Exclusive to OpEd News: Life Arts 2/27/2023 at 11:53 AM EST H4'ed 2/27/23

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly"- Martin Luther King Jr.

The Road To Justice

The road to justice

Increasingly, seldom bathed in sunlight and radiance

Or paved with luminous celestial stars of glory

Nor washed clean by purifying, pristine, perfumed flood waters

Sadly, too often shrunken and submerged in dank, fetid cesspools.

**

The road to justice

In rotting disrepute, disrepair and despair

More frequently, lacking protective barriers or guard rails

Encroached on, and colonized, by serpents, scorpions, and dragons

It sinks under the weight of sickening, lethal, official bribery, corruption and injustices.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).