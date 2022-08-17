

cover of Future MInds by Richard Yonck

(Image by Arcade) Details DMCA



The Rise and Rise of Homo Tempus: An Interview with Richard Yonck

by John Kendall Hawkins

MIRANDA. O wonder! How many goodly creatures are there here! How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world That has such people in't! PROSPERO. New to thee. - Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 5, Scene 1

Richard Yonck is a futurist, author and speaker who helps businesses, readers and audiences prepare for tomorrow's world. Richard explores short to long-range futures with an eye to how this knowledge can help prepare for potential eventualities and promote preferred futures.

Yonck is contributing editor for The Futurist Magazine and has authored two books, Heart of the Machine: Our Future in a World of Artificial Emotional Intelligence and Future Minds: The Rise of Intelligence from the Big Bang to the End of the Universe.

We communicated recently.

#####

John Hawkins: In the preface to Future Minds: The Rise of Intelligence from the Big Bang to the End of the Universe, you sound like good ol' Carl Sagan when you talk about humans being time travelers. You call us Homo tempus. Can you expand on that concept? And where does it fit into the pantheon of human milestones with Homo erectus and Homo sapiens?

Richard Yonck: Certainly, I read and was influenced by Sagan and others when I was growing up. My reference to Homo tempus, however, draws from experimental psychologist and cognitive scientist Endel Tulving, who proposed the idea of autonoetic consciousness. An extension of our episodic, or biographical memory, this is the basis of our ability to mentally project ourselves into the past and future. This sort of mental time travel would have been essential from early in our species' development, allowing us to anticipate the future and take action to direct it positively. I see this as a major driver of early tool use and later technology.

So, where Homo erectus ("upright man") and Homo sapiens ("wise man") represent certain qualities of these distinct species, Homo tempus is intended more as a cognitive distinction. "Time man" is meant to reflect our ability to place ourselves in and explore different times and situations relative to our own, something that is an utterly unique ability of our species.

Hawkins: When I think of time travel, I think of some adventures I had in childhood that amounted to what I later heard termed astral projection -- a kind of conscious leaving of the body to explore and go on adventures. This sounds like mere esotericism, as they say, but it actually gets picked up or derived from Einstein's description of riding a beam of light.

Yonck: Different cultures throughout history have taken our ability to project ourselves into other times and places and imagined this allowing interaction with the physical world. Shamans, mystics, Theosophists and others have imagined a psychic plane that certain spiritual elites could enter. While there's no arguing this occurs subjectively, there isn't any reproducible evidence of any corresponding objective effects-beyond possibly the altering of the practitioner's own metabolism.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).