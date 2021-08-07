 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
The Riot Act

By
Covid is proving to be a tough opponent. So was Hitler. Covid has taken the lives of over 600,000 Americans. Hitler's war resulted in over 400,000 American soldiers killed and nearly 700, 000 wounded. Millions of civilians conserved and defended our coasts. We have behavioral science-based weapons for this Covid war, not miraculous, but somewhat effective: vaccines, temporary mask mandates, social distancing, temporary shut downs. Yet some Rear Guardians like Dr. Scott Atlas, and quacks, Congressmen like Ron Johnson, Kevin McCarthy, Florida Governor De Santis, Representatives Geatz and Greene, Foxes Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham, argue we should not, at the call of our national government, arm ourselves with these weapons. Shame on you! Get With the Program! We should be a nation, not 50 states!

Trump denied COVID's seriousness from February 2020 until March the next year, 12 months! He could have saved his presidency with a "war" speech like Roosevelt's "Day of Infamy" or Churchill's "Fight" speech and action orders to CDC, etc. But with his gnarly personality, COVID hit on his lack of compassion. consistent with Republican "To Hell with the Poor" austerity. Even the Christian Science Church counsels responsible observance of public-health law.

The President should commission the Mint to strike an attractive "Vaccinated" lapel pin and larger medal with a syringe - rocket ship and flag and with a unique identifier of a vaccinated wearer. It should be sent or given out to every Vaxx Receiver. It should be a federal offense, not vaccinated, to wear the pin of another for entry to public federal events and places. If you have oldsters addicted to Fox, ask for their remotes. Help free them by parentally blocking Fox, etc. with a code you forget and don't tell them.

Freedom Comes with Responsibility!

When schools open, look for a rogue wave of COVID infection in kids. Freedom has a correlative: responsibility. Congress should waive HIPPA for vaccination disclosure. Medicare should refuse to pay hospital bills for Covid hospitalization for adults who publicly refused to be vaccinated. Go to school-board meetings in groups. Sit in front and make sure the board hears vigorous support for vaccination and masks. As our main body marches toward the school front, can I get a public "Amen" to vaccination and mask mandates out of former Trump supporters?

(Article changed on Aug 07, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT)

 

I could be Bernie Sanders older brother by similarity. I was born in Manhattan, 1940, he, about a year later, in Brooklyn. I too am a white male American. A retired college professor of philosophy. We both were born of Jewish parents. I was (more...)
 

