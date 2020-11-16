 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/16/20

The Return of the Obama 'Adults' in a Joe Biden Administration Is Likely to Spell Ruin for America

While Biden has not finalized his foreign policy and national security team there is a consensus among experienced political observers about who the top contenders might be for the 'big four' foreign and national security policy positions in his administr
(Image by twitter.com)

To those watching the drama unfolding in Washington, DC around the stalled efforts on the part of nominal President-elect Joe Biden in forming a transition team, the parallels are eerily familiar: a bitterly contested election between an establishment political figure and a brash DC 'outsider', a controversial outcome delaying the implementation of the transition between administrations, and an openly condescending atmosphere where the incoming team postured as comprising a return to 'adult' leadership.

That time was December 2000, when a Republican team led by President-elect George W. Bush stood ready to install a cabinet composed of veteran spies, diplomats, and national security managers who had cut their policy teeth during the administrations of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. With Colin Powell as secretary of state, Donald Rumsfeld as secretary of defense, George Tenet as director of central intelligence, and Condoleezza Rice as national security advisor, the foreign policy and national security team that Dubya surrounded himself with upon assuming the presidency was as experienced a team as one could imagine.

And yet, within two years of assuming their responsibilities, this team of 'adults' had presided over the worst terrorist attack in American history, and the initiation of two wars (in Afghanistan and Iraq) that would forever change both the geopolitical map of the world and America's role as world leader.

Twenty years later, the roles have reversed, with an experienced team of veteran 'adults' hailing from the eight-year tenure of President Barack Obama preparing to transition the US away from four tumultuous years of the presidency of Donald J. Trump. While Biden has not finalized his foreign policy and national security team, there is a consensus among experienced political observers about who the top contenders might be for the 'big four' foreign and national security policy positions in his administration.

While there is no doubting the experience and professional credentials of these potential nominees, they all have one thing in common: a proclivity for military intervention on the part of the US. For anyone who hoped that a Biden administration might complete the task begun by President Trump of leading America out of the 'forever wars' initiated by the 'adults' of the administration of George W. Bush, these choices represent a wake-up call that this will not be the likely outcome.

Moreover, a potential Biden cabinet would more than likely complement the existing predilection on the part of the president-elect for military intervention, pointing to a foreign and national security policy which not only sustains the existing conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere, but increases the likelihood of additional military misadventures. The Biden team will almost certainly seek to shoehorn the president-elect's aggressive "America is back" philosophy into a geopolitical reality that is not inclined to accept such a role sitting down.

So who's likely to fill what role?

Secretary of State

The hands-on favorite here is Susan Rice, who served as both national security advisor and US ambassador to the United Nations under Barack Obama. Biden knows her very well, and they have a great working relationship. With a history of promoting US intervention in Syria and Libya, Rice would more than likely support any policy suggestions concerning a re-engagement by the US in Syria in an effort to contain and/or overthrow Bashar al-Assad, and would be reticent to withdraw US forces from either Afghanistan or Iraq.

She would also most likely seek hardline 'confrontational' policies designed to 'roll-back' Russian influence in Europe and the Middle East, as well as China's claims regarding the South China Sea. Rice would seek to strengthen the military aspects of NATO to better position that organization against Russia in Europe, and China in the Pacific.

A Rice nomination could run afoul of a Republican-controlled Senate, where a source close to the current Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, has noted that a "Republican Senate would work with Biden on centrist nominees" but would oppose "radical progressives" or ones who are controversial among conservatives.

While Rice is not a "radical progressive," the Republicans continue to condemn her actions while serving as the US ambassador to the UN in response to the 2012 terrorist attack on the US Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, that left four Americans - including the US ambassador to Libya - dead. This controversy prevented her from becoming secretary of state during Obama's second term, and one can expect a very contentious Senate hearing if she is nominated, with no guarantee that she would pass.

Scott Ritter Social Media Pages:

Scott Ritter served as a former Marine Corps officer from 1984 until 1991, and as a UN weapons inspector in Iraq from 1991 until 1998. He is the author of several books, including "Iraq Confidential" (Nation Books, 2005) and "Target Iran"
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lance Ciepiela

The 'worst terrorist attack in American history', except of course, no, 'it wasn't the Iraqis', nor the Afghanis, and Bush (Obama/Trump) Biden had never 'investigated whoever' it was that had caused all the 'reported explosions' going off, 'almost simultaneously', in all 3 Towers on 9/11, killing 'almost' 3,000 persons. 'Every' #911Anniversary. #Anthrax - Congressional Inquiry.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 16, 2020 at 2:29:58 PM

Carol Jackson

Well there ya go again Lance trying to pit the facts against the official narrative. It's become increasingly apparent since then, and even more now, that our general public seems most comfortable with a "fake" or alternative reality, as true reality makes them too uncomfortable even though the results of fakeness are are creating intense discomfort.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 16, 2020 at 10:02:09 PM

Richard Pietrasz

A lot of this is due to people not willing to admit they were wrong, even when they know they are. It is even tougher to admit that when ones "mistakes" were actually crimes: plotting to commit serial mass murder.

There has been at least two Presidential elections in which over 98% of those who voted, voted for candidates who promised to continue the wars, with roughly a third of the electorate not voting at all and thereby giving a passive mandate for the wars to continue.

The vast majority of US voters today are as deluded as the "good Germans" of the Nazi era who denied the Holocaust was happening, or at least pretended it was not, despite the vast number of their neighbors who had disappeared.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 at 9:52:36 PM

Maxwell

I don't see the analogy here. Bill Clinton had "adults" like Madeline Albright and Anthony Lake on his national security team. Trump arguably did too but they left early in his administration. Clinton was happy to launch attacks on Saddam Hussein, especially when it served a "wag the dog" purpose. The G.W. Bush administration 's foreign policy looked at first to be a seamless continuation of Clinton's. Then came 9/11, the gift that keeps on giving.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 16, 2020 at 4:33:29 PM

Lois Gagnon

Will the anti war progressives be able to convince the sleepy liberals to be out in the streets when the wars ramp up? I'm not counting on it. I hope they surprise me.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 16, 2020 at 8:34:49 PM

Jon Fox

WTC & Anthrax in 2001 was a single false flag operation.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 16, 2020 at 11:55:28 PM

Eddy Schmid

Dead right. Isn't it funny, how the anthrax story simply evaporated into nothing, never happened, nothing to see here folks move on, despite the fact that American citizens DIED as a direct result. Yet it was established the anthrax was U.S. Military grade, the individual picked upon as the culprit, was never charged, but his reputation was destroyed to such an extent he committed suicide, then all of a sudden they found someone else to blame, and he ended up suing them and was found innocent. So, the question still remains to this day, WHO was responsible for those deaths. It sure as hell was not anyone in the M.E. or Afghanistan. Why was this crime never fully investigated and the perps held to account ?

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 at 3:11:47 AM

Lois Gagnon

The Last American Vagabond has the scoop on that story.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 at 4:37:40 AM

Helen Carpenter

There isn't going to be a Biden presidency:

gatestoneinstitute.org/16770/stolen-election

"Forensic accountants, applying the so-called Benford's Law of statistical probability, have said that the election results, particularly in Pennsylvania, show clear signs of fraud".

If I were Sidney Powell, I would hire a taster.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 at 8:12:42 PM

Richard Pietrasz

Your source is part of a right wing think that strongly supports the concept that a nation's leadership should be selected by any foreign power willing to kill thousands or even millions of people to achieve that result.

His cited sources are mostly strong supporters of the Trump campaign and professionally unqualified to make these allegations on their own. The computer science professor was commenting on electronic voting machines in existence a decade or more ago.

The Benson's Law source was a reasonably slick presentation, but presenter Robert A. Bonavito overstated the validity of it as a predictive tool, since it applies well to some data sets and not others. His conclusion should have more strongly stated his analysis proved nothing, but does indicate it would be worthwhile to understand why the data looked as it did.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 8:41:09 AM

Lance Ciepiela

President-elect Joe Biden is beginning to fill out his roster of top White House aides, with Cedric Richmond, Jen O'Malley Dillon and Steve Ricchetti planning to take top jobs, according to people familiar with the matter..

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 at 8:42:10 PM

