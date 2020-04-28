In Plato's classic work, The Republic, he tells of the metaphysical trinity: Being, Non-Being and Becoming. He imagines human beings chained for the duration of their lives in an underground cave, knowing nothing but isolation and darkness. Their views are confined to the cave walls, upon which shadows of the world above are shown. The people believe these flickering images are reality. Plato writes that if one of these prisoners of life is freed and brought into the sunlight, they will suffer great pain. They will be blinded by the glare and stark reality and unable to see anything. They will long for their familiar habitat of darkness.

Eventually however, their eyes adjust to the light. The illusion of the virus of only seeing tiny shadows is finally obliterated. The formerly imprisoned people now confront the immensity, chaos and confusion of reality. The world is no longer seen in simple silhouettes. But when they return to their caves, they are despised and they are unable to see in the dark as they once did. The people who never left the cave ridicule the people who have seen the light, and vow never to go into the light, for fear of what they might learn, and the fear that they will be blinded by the light of truth, and unable to see in the comfortable delusion of their dark caves.

Plato's famous assertion that the Idea of the Good is the sun of the spiritual world, a proportion based on light as intelligibility. According to Plato's remarkable conjecture, our world is a work of art that embodies universal laws of justice.

The truth, that light of the critical thinker will see today, in this current pandemic of the Republic of Corona, is the vast and global killing machine of the modern pharmaceutical industry that is organized in a drug cartel even more ruthless than the drug cartels of Mexico, Columbia, Afghanistan, Kosovo or Turkey. The activities of the private US pharmaceutical companies, the other unseen, more deadly drug cartel, are being masterminded and coordinated today by the Pentagon.

In July of 2012, DARPA, the US Department of Defense research and development agency, stated in a press release that they had produced more than 10 million doses of H1N1 flu vaccine in just one month. They did this using techniques of genetic manipulation or GMO. Yet, no one seriously questions why the Pentagon is spending our taxpayer money to create 10,000,000 H1N1 flu vaccines.

No one is asking what will happen if a US presidential administration declares an emergency, or an emergency is declared by the World Health Organization (WHO), which is nothing but a front for the corrupt Big Pharma industry. Using scare tactics as we are now witnessing, and using a watered-down version of the definition of a pandemic, will these new untested GMO vaccines be dispensed in such a way that hundreds of millions of innocent Chinese, Asians, Africans and Middle Easterners become human guinea pigs for the Pentagon?

In the early 1970s, US National Security Memorandum 200 was created by President Nixon's National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger. It called for massive Third World efforts at depopulation, in order to maintain the economic hegemony and domination of the United States. China was on that list as well as all the countries of the Middle East and Africa, where the acquisition of precious mineral resources was the ultimate aim.

The oligarchs behind the weaponization of pharmaceutical drugs today is the Rockefeller corporate dynasty. The "Drug Trust" alliance was started in 1939 by the Rockefeller group, as they were getting into agribusiness and furthering their plans to use their control over oil in order to control the economies of the world after "victory" in the approaching World War II. The initial Rockefeller drug-and-chemical cartel included companies like Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI), Squibb and Sons, Bristol Meyers, Whitehall laboratories, Proctor and Gamble, Roche, Hoechst and Bayer and Co. By the 1970s the Rockefeller Empire along with its family owned Chase Manhattan Bank, then directed by David Rockefeller, owned half of the American pharmaceutical companies, and was the largest drug manufacturing cartel in the world.

