The Republic Tastes like Banana

I watch the antics of the Speaker of House,

Who with pilots from China plays cat and mouse,

To prove to Taiwan that we're on their side,

Come hell, high water or an invasive tide,

Which maybe plays well down Indiana,

But also conveys Republic Banana.

.

Not a lot better is the deal of Ukraine,

Which so becomingly bears bombings and pain,

Providing reporters with plenty of blood,

And the Estab' with a stream of steady war cud,

But that's the goal in Wash-town and Atlanta,

Where all that matters is bucks and banana.

.

Then there's the president who swiped souvenirs,

Some marked "Top Secret" or "For Only Your Ears,"

To hang alongside his pix of Bruce Willis,

To bolster his claim of royal nobilis,

And beside his framed red MAGA bandana,

Which itself reeks of brown rotten banana.

.

So the Dems in Congress are hot on his trail,

Like Captain Ahab charging after his whale,

Knowing '24 is for sure make or break

And this time around will be harder to fake,

They way they do it in Castro's Havana,

To salsa tunes and the taste of banana.

.

It's this thrashing around in affairs of state

That's leading to what historians call fate,

As all stripes of Yankees are rolling up sleeves,

Ready to go at the end-all of their peeves.

'Cause what the hell? It's every man his hosanna

Amidst the tatters of Republic Banana.

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

