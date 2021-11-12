 
 
General News

The Reason Many Are Saying No To a Turkey This Year

By
Image credit: Mercy For Animals
(Image by Mercy For Animals)   Details   DMCA
"Turkey Day" approaches, animal lovers cringe, food safety advocates become vigilant and turkey producers hope you are not reading the news.

They hope you have forgotten that scientists at the Bloomberg School's Center for a Livable Future and Arizona State's Biodesign Institute found Tylenol, Benadryl, caffeine, statins and Prozac in feather meal samples that included U.S. turkeys"a surprisingly broad spectrum of prescription and over-the-counter drugs," said study co-author Rolf Halden of Arizona State University.

They hope you have forgotten that ractopamine is still used in turkeys, the asthma-like growth enhancer to add muscle weight. According to a report by Food Animal Concerns

Butterball hopes you have forgotten the baby birds ground up alive in giant macerating machines and turkeys' toes and beaks cut or burned off without painkillers that Mercy For Animals exposed.

For the entire OpedNews article including my interview with a live hanger at House of Raeford please click here click here

(Article changed on Nov 12, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST)

 

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
The turkey decimation at Thanksgiving is called a tradition. So was burning witches at the stake and chaining the mentally ill. Currently, bull and cockfights are called tradition

Submitted on Friday, Nov 12, 2021 at 7:57:24 AM

