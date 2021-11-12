The Reason Many Are Saying No To a Turkey This Year

They hope you have forgotten that scientists at the Bloomberg School's Center for a Livable Future and Arizona State's Biodesign Institute found Tylenol, Benadryl, caffeine, statins and Prozac in feather meal samples that included U.S. turkeys"a surprisingly broad spectrum of prescription and over-the-counter drugs," said study co-author Rolf Halden of Arizona State University.

They hope you have forgotten that ractopamine is still used in turkeys, the asthma-like growth enhancer to add muscle weight. According to a report by Food Animal Concerns

Butterball hopes you have forgotten the baby birds ground up alive in giant macerating machines and turkeys' toes and beaks cut or burned off without painkillers that Mercy For Animals exposed.

