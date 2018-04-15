- Advertisement -

The real Syria story is that the Democrats, Republicans, almost all of the mainstream media and Trump's team of liars and chickenhawk war mongers are selling the American public and the world a bill of goods about Syria poisoning its people. Worse, this picture is a re-run. But what the hell. It's worked before, so they keep on using it.

Here's my take. Trump had several "good" reasons for sending a quarter billion dollars worth of Tomahawk missiles to Syria. First, he had to distract from the really bad news that the FBI raid of former attorney Cohen's office could portend prosecution for even worse law violations than Russiagate. Then, there's that glorious military parade Trump's been wanting. This fusillade of Tomahawk missiles was a pretty fun substitute for Donny to play with.

The truth is, as Jimmy Dore points out in the video below, while also giving Tucker Carlson credit, is that there is no proof that Syria's Assad used poison gas on his people, nor any rationale for why he would. This exact scenario, where all the mainstream media and both the Dems and Republicans agree, is a situation where Carlson and Dore propose that we have to be very careful and question the claims, especially when there is bi-partisan agreement.



Ray McGovern points out, in his article, that,

"The attacks by the Gang of Three came hours before specialists from the UN Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were to arrive in Syria to study soil and other samples in Duma. The question leaps out: Why could the Gang not wait until the OPCW had a chance to find out whether there was such an attack and, if so, what chemical(s) were used?U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis could only say that he believes there was a chemical attack and that perhaps sarin, in addition to chlorine, was involved. Serving until now as the only available "evidence" are highly dubious reports from agenda-laden "social media." What is clear is that the U.S./UK/French Gang wanted to strike before the OPCW investigators had a chance to ascertain what happened. Hmm. All the earmarks of "Sentence first; verdict afterwards."

The reality is, most of the legislators in Congress-- both Democrats and Republicans-- are chickenhawk war mongers who jump at the behest of military weapons manufacturers-- directly and through their surrogates-- Trump, Bolton, Pompeo, Feinstein, Schumer, Manchin, McCain, Cotton, Graham, Rohrabacher -- the list is too long.

After Trump got his military rocks off, he claimed "Mission Accomplished." And what would that mission be? Threading a needle so he distracted from his latest Muller investigation woes while firing missiles with the approval of Putin? Trump continues to make the United States the laughing stock of the world-- this time with the help of the MSM, including Adrea Mitchell, Rachel Maddow and the Democratic party.

