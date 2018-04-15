Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Real Syria Story- Trump, MSM & Bi-Partisan Warhawk Lies

The real Syria story is that the Democrats, Republicans, almost all of the mainstream media and Trump's team of liars and chickenhawk war mongers are selling the American public and the world a bill of goods about Syria poisoning its people. Worse, this picture is a re-run. But what the hell. It's worked before, so they keep on using it.

Here's my take. Trump had several "good" reasons for sending a quarter billion dollars worth of Tomahawk missiles to Syria. First, he had to distract from the really bad news that the FBI raid of former attorney Cohen's office could portend prosecution for even worse law violations than Russiagate. Then, there's that glorious military parade Trump's been wanting. This fusillade of Tomahawk missiles was a pretty fun substitute for Donny to play with.

The truth is, as Jimmy Dore points out in the video below, while also giving Tucker Carlson credit, is that there is no proof that Syria's Assad used poison gas on his people, nor any rationale for why he would. This exact scenario, where all the mainstream media and both the Dems and Republicans agree, is a situation where Carlson and Dore propose that we have to be very careful and question the claims, especially when there is bi-partisan agreement.

Ray McGovern points out, in his article, that,

"The attacks by the Gang of Three came hours before specialists from the UN Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were to arrive in Syria to study soil and other samples in Duma. The question leaps out: Why could the Gang not wait until the OPCW had a chance to find out whether there was such an attack and, if so, what chemical(s) were used?U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis could only say that he believes there was a chemical attack and that perhaps sarin, in addition to chlorine, was involved. Serving until now as the only available "evidence" are highly dubious reports from agenda-laden "social media." What is clear is that the U.S./UK/French Gang wanted to strike before the OPCW investigators had a chance to ascertain what happened. Hmm. All the earmarks of "Sentence first; verdict afterwards."

The reality is, most of the legislators in Congress-- both Democrats and Republicans-- are chickenhawk war mongers who jump at the behest of military weapons manufacturers-- directly and through their surrogates-- Trump, Bolton, Pompeo, Feinstein, Schumer, Manchin, McCain, Cotton, Graham, Rohrabacher -- the list is too long.

After Trump got his military rocks off, he claimed "Mission Accomplished." And what would that mission be? Threading a needle so he distracted from his latest Muller investigation woes while firing missiles with the approval of Putin? Trump continues to make the United States the laughing stock of the world-- this time with the help of the MSM, including Adrea Mitchell, Rachel Maddow and the Democratic party.

President Trump Announces Precision Strikes In Syria | NBC News President Trump announces joint air strikes in Syria with assistance from France and Great Britain.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: NBC News)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Michael Droy

About a 3 years late on the fake chemical attacks - the White helmets have been pushing B/S for3 or 4 years. On the FBI raid and Mueller. Come on - Russia gate has failed entirely, the only leads have been accused of lying - hardly preparation for them to appear as witnesses. this is exactly the same as how the Whitewater campaign went from being a massive investigation into financial corruption that ended up being an investigation into a stain on a dress. High treason turns into Stormy teacups.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 15, 2018 at 5:48:19 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

and with all the conspiracy theories, the mission is accomplished. The American people can not know what the truth is, and thus go about their lives.


Whaddaboutism triumphs.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 15, 2018 at 5:54:04 PM

