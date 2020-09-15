The Real Suckers and Losers of America



red flags red flags everywhere but not a stop and think

"Now I can be really vicious," he said to roars of approval from the crowd of Trump supporters in Minden - CNN

"Roars of approval"

After the infamous Atlantic article came out noting Trump's disparaging of soldiers and veterans, a poll was conducted which succinctly showed the attitude of Trump supporters toward all of his administration's red flags.

The poll , conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, showed 58% of Republicans or Republican-leaning independents said Trump's alleged comments have had no impact on their decision to vote for him. Another 18% said they were now more likely to vote for Trump and 14% said they were less so. The remaining 10% said they are not sure. The poll also showed that 85% of Republicans have a favorable impression of Trump, about the same as last week.

"Now I can be really vicious " met with roars of approval, creating a powder keg for violence. Of course, he doesn't have to directly promote violence because his words and actions promote it. The storming of Idaho's state capital by mask-less protesters, the violence against mask requests, the fact that NFL fans booed a Moment Of Silence For Racial Equality demonstrate not only Trump's great divisiveness, but just how angry his own fans are.

A Voice Turned Into A Vicious Growl By The Uneducated





"I love the uneducated!"





To many, for the first time in their lives, Trump's followers see themselves as part of a movement, a religion if you will. And like much of organized religion, it thrives on ignorance, low self esteem, and a (relatively) lower IQ.



AKA Trump Sucker Distribution

"He loves the uneducated!" "He loves US!" "We finally have a voice!" and "We'll show those elitists, those liberals how powerful we are!" have become chants/hymns in the church of The Chosen One.

