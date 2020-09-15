 
 
The Real Suckers and Losers of America

red flags red flags everywhere but not a stop and think
"Now I can be really vicious," he said to roars of approval from the crowd of Trump supporters in Minden - CNN

"Roars of approval"

After the infamous Atlantic article came out noting Trump's disparaging of soldiers and veterans, a poll was conducted which succinctly showed the attitude of Trump supporters toward all of his administration's red flags.

The poll , conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, showed 58% of Republicans or Republican-leaning independents said Trump's alleged comments have had no impact on their decision to vote for him. Another 18% said they were now more likely to vote for Trump and 14% said they were less so. The remaining 10% said they are not sure. The poll also showed that 85% of Republicans have a favorable impression of Trump, about the same as last week.

"Now I can be really vicious " met with roars of approval, creating a powder keg for violence. Of course, he doesn't have to directly promote violence because his words and actions promote it. The storming of Idaho's state capital by mask-less protesters, the violence against mask requests, the fact that NFL fans booed a Moment Of Silence For Racial Equality demonstrate not only Trump's great divisiveness, but just how angry his own fans are.

A Voice Turned Into A Vicious Growl By The Uneducated


"I love the uneducated!"


To many, for the first time in their lives, Trump's followers see themselves as part of a movement, a religion if you will. And like much of organized religion, it thrives on ignorance, low self esteem, and a (relatively) lower IQ.

"He loves the uneducated!" "He loves US!" "We finally have a voice!" and "We'll show those elitists, those liberals how powerful we are!" have become chants/hymns in the church of The Chosen One.

Yes, yes, there are some non-cult Trump supporters, but the number seems to be dwindling every day. And every day there seems to be an article about how to talk to a Trump supporter, but the message we want to relay never seems to sink in. And while Michael Cohen calls them a "cult", I really do think that they are nearer a religion than most people think. And we do have the Christian Right to thank for that. After all, they dubbed Trump The Chosen One and if you views shows like Jim Bakkers' you'll see that they will never ever stray from their views no matter how crazy or stupid it may seem to the rational mind.

