Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Real Smoking Gun

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Author 7783
Trump's Smoking Gun


The ruckus at the Capitol on January sixth is not the smoking gun. The smoking gun is the document "Election Fraud, Foreign Interference and Options for Jan 6" and actions taken thereunder. The Capitol Ruckus of 1/6 was Trump's nuclear option. But it fizzled. One of the lobes necessary for detonation, a military lobe, was not present! It was threatening and dangerous to any Democrat official who might have shown up, but not really to the orderly succession to the presidency. Instead of Atlas Shrugged, it was more like Atlas Farted. Did you see any signified members of thousands of U.S. military units there? Any tanks, APCs, etc.? Were there any apparent attempts on Biden's and other Democrats' lives? Not that I saw. The arrests must yield a trove of intelligence about all the groups of angry misfit little guys in the mob.

So far, 12/14/21, it seems to me Democrats and their media do not know what to do with the information in this document, and further information about who did what with it, nor do their partisan media. I say, treat it as conspiracy! It is a conspiracy to defraud Americans of the most fundamental democratic right: to choose their President by majority vote! Imagine if Pence had gone along with any of the recommendations of this "report." Some people must have been paid to produce the graphs, writing, etc.

Traitor!
Traitor!
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Burgoo Zac, Oscar Henry Harpel)   Details   Source   DMCA

Trump is the most voluble, unrestrained speaker anyone ever heard from the White House! Can anyone believe he sat silent, never approving the performance of any action recommended under this document nor doing anything to facilitate its options? Is the Constitution a suicide pact after all? Has it this hidden chink in the armor of separation of powers - That between pronouncement of the winner of the presidential election and inauguration, the former president or any gang of thugs with a TV network can codify lies to place whom it wants in the presidency?

Covid alone is proving to be a very tough enemy, having taken the lives of over 800,000 Americans (disproportionately over 65.) What a way to cut Social Security, eh? Trump had, by wealth and position, the best medical care available including at the time monoclonal antibody treatment before masses of Americans had heard about it and when it was very expensive. The monoclonal antibody treatment has been reported to be 52 times more expensive than vaccination. This has been obscured by government purchase of both, provided "free" to the patient. What a way to freeload off the government, you anti vaxxers!

Trump denied Covid's seriousness from February 2019 until March the next year, 12 months! He might have even saved his presidency with a "war" speech like Roosevelt's "Day of Infamy" or Churchill's "Fight" speech and action orders to CDC, etc. But with his gnarly personality, Covid hit on his cruelty, his lack of compassion. This is consistent with Republican main economic policy, "austerity." To Hell with the Poor. Even the Christian Science Church counsels responsible observance of public health law. Vaccination and boosters are the cheapest way to improve one's chances of not getting Covid 19, or being only mildly affected by it.

What is wrong with die-hard Trumpers? I suspect it is deep confirmation bias built on broken families, poor education and poorly paid, inconsistent employment - near poverty. For a very long time they have been taking in agreeing negatives from internet sources, from Q and then similar claims from sites like Breitbart, Infowars and Fox channels. They read "names" and assume they are names of real people. I'm reminded from Lindner's The Jet Propelled Couch, that paranoids can create elaborate fantasies even pretty much on their own. Trump has had some good luck with this recruitment, such as Rittenhouse, and Sayoc. Remember Cesar Sayoc? His house was taken away in bankruptcy a giant realty company in 2009. The head of the robo-signing forecloser at the time was Steve Mnuchin, one of Trump's court Jews. Lucky Sayoc's bombs, all sent to prominent Democrats, didn't go off!

So many Americans are so timid about even preservation of majoritarian democracy I am afraid that if Pence had gone along with the recommendations, Trump might have succeeded. I think Pence should be invited, not subpoenaed at first, to come before the Committee and testify, before his God, whether Trump ever said or did any one thing to further this conspiracy.

But I am a believer in rehabilitative punishment. For Trump it should contain his solitary confinement for a period of time to a rude cabin in a featureless field with no communicative gear at all, no TV, radio or phone and no visitors. He can have books, nonpolitical magazines and music. His bed should be a thin mattress on box springs, his diet low calorie, low fat, low sugar and no caffeine! Only medications prescribed for health should be allowed. His server(s) must be taciturn and incorruptible, their conversations monitored. He should be given a course of mild what I call "Stubborn Glebe Labor." In severe form it is what the Russians and Chinese and states in the Old South used to use. With trowel and soil, he can be given goals to beautify the land around his cabin. With completions of projects conditions of confinement can be improved.

Any genuine confirmed bias Trump die hard must be re- educated before release as well. I'll leave to others to prescribe their treatment.

 

I could be Bernie Sanders older brother by similarity. I was born in Manhattan, 1940, he, about a year later, in Brooklyn. I too am a white male American. A retired college professor of philosophy. We both were born of Jewish parents.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
