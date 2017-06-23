Anybody with any sense can see what this president is doing to the American people. He promised to drain the swamp in Washington and he hasn't done anything that would drain the swamp. People who voted for Donald Trump and thought they were going to get a change will be shocked to find out the 23 million Americans will lose their healthcare coverage and people with pre-existing conditions will find it hard to get insurance anywhere. The healthcare bill that is now in the Senate is a shameless and evil way to give the richest Americans a tax break by taking away health insurance coverage for people who have had strokes or cancer or high blood pressure or any other pre-existing condition.

Why the Republicans are doing this is because they claim that healthcare costs are too high and that the country cannot afford to continue giving the American people "entitlements". The entitlements, and then go to the richest people in the country by giving them an $800 billion tax break.

In some respects, what to what the Republicans are doing, are making the Democrats stand up and fight for their constituents. This is something new. For the last two decades, the Democrats have done nothing of any consequence for the American people. The fight against this Republican healthcare bill is refreshing because of seen the Democrats roll over every time there is a fight in Congress. I want to make it clear to people that live in this country and really don't know where all taxpayer money is being spent.

The Republicans will tell you that we are broke and running a deficit because of so-called "entitlements". The truth is that we spend all our money on the military and this money goes to armament manufacturers that is commonly called the military industrial complex. I want to put a graph in this article that shows Americans where their tax dollars are going, and believe me it's not going to healthcare for Americans.

You can see that the budget has almost 50% of our revenue going to the military. I have been writing about this for over a decade. We spend more now on the military than we did at the height of World War II. I find it hard to comprehend why we spent so much on military when this country has no real enemies. The amount of money going into the military-industrial complex makes it necessary for the United States to create enemies in order to keep this inflated budget a lot. People wonder why we aren't war endlessly, all you have to do is look at how much money we spend on military.



The government, Republicans and Democrats all have a stake in how much money we spend on defense. Even Bernie Sanders of Vermont has a stake in how much money we spend on defense because the F 35 is made in Vermont. The military-industrial complex has put down roots in every state in this nation. Every Congressman or Sen. has a constituency that relies on defense spending. This is not by chance, this has been designed in order to keep the military-industrial complex going with 50% of our tax dollars.

The city of Detroit has actually gone bankrupt. The federal government didn't do a thing to stop Detroit's bankruptcy. Yet we give Israel and Saudi Arabia billions of dollars in military aid while neglecting our infrastructure.

This is a travesty. How the American public can let our government pull the wool over our eyes and speak about cutting healthcare to save money is a lie. Look at how much money we spend on military and how much money we spend on healthcare. It doesn't take a genius to figure out what the hell is going on. I can write articles and I can use twitter or I can post on Facebook but nobody really cares that we are spending all our tax dollars on weapons and the military and military ordinance and building aircraft carriers and stockpiling and modernizing our nuclear arsenal while people go hungry and don't have the money to see a doctor when they're sick.

Americans meet must understand that this is their money that they are using to keep the military-industrial complex in business. 50% of our discretionary budget goes to the military. Does anyone understand how much money we are talking about?

I spent 20 years in the United States Army and I have my healthcare. I have Medicare and tri-care and I have no co-pays except for prescription drugs. My health insurance is not on the line but I understand that other people's health insurance is going to be taken away from them in order to save what they say and will give tax breaks going go to military-industrial complex and tax breaks the richest 1% of

This is the America under Donald Trump. To his credit he called the house bill "mean". Now I wonder what he will call the Senate bill which is even more devastating than the house bill, will he pull the plug on the Senate health care bill and veto it? More likely, Donald Trump will go with the flow and not go against the Republican party because he feels that they (The Republicans) would probably override his veto. That is a lie because even some Republicans like Rand Paul will vote against this bill and law requires that to override a presidential veto you need 60% of the Senate. I don't believe the Republicans can muster 60% of the Senate.

I'm not writing this just because of the health bill, I'm writing this because all our wealth is going to military-industrial complex which means Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and all the defense contractors that rely on the United States spending half of its money on the military.

The said part of this is that they have to justify the spending by provoking endless war. Young men and women who join the military now are not fighting for that country there fighting for all the military contractors that sell weapons to the military. When they go to war they have no idea what they're fighting for. This too is a travesty. This president is probably the most ignorant man who ever sat in the White House. The situation with Qatar is a perfect example. He praises Qatar and meanwhile, one of our best allies Saudi Arabia, has put an economic blockade on that country. The truth is that the United States has its Middle Eastern command and Qatar. Trump must intervene and get Saudi Arabia to restore relations Qatar.

The truth is that United States is supporting Wahhabi Sunni fundamentalist state. When you think of ISIS you can think of Saudi Arabia. I don't believe that the United States government understands the risk between the Sunnis and the Shia. Iran is a good example of the difference between the two brands of Islam. There are more than two sects of Islam. An example of this is Bashar al-Assad in Syria is an Alawite. Bashar al-Assad took in approximately 20,000 refugees caused by the United States invasion of Iraq. It didn't matter whether they were Sunni or Shia everyone was accepted into Syria. He even gave them jobs medical care and food. He worked at the United Nations to help the refugees.

Now we are supporting the Sunni side of the Muslim community. All one has to do is look at the difference Tehran and Riyal. We all know that women have no right to drive or to vote in Saudi Arabia and most of the Sunni fundamentalist groups in the Middle East. In Iran's, women can vote and drive automobiles and walk around without a burqa. Yet, the military-industrial complex, has been wanting to invade Iran for almost a decade. This is about the hostages that were taken in fact, it's all about money.

Everything is all about money. Most of the wars that were started were all about money including the two world wars that United States engaged in. Wars create opportunities for banks banks tears and investment houses to reap billions of dollars in defense spending. I don't understand why people in this country just don't get. I don't understand how anyone can take this president seriously when he's a buffoon and a charlatan. I don't see Donald Trump resting more than two years in the White House.

