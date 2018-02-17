Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Real Meaning of America

From Robert Reich Blog

From youtube.com: America's Problem {MID-250589}
America's Problem
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Young Turks)   Permission   Details   DMCA
When Trump and his followers refer to "America," what do they mean?

Some see a country of white English-speaking Christians.

Others want a land inhabited by self-seeking individuals free to accumulate as much money and power as possible, who pay taxes only to protect their assets from criminals and foreign aggressors.

Others think mainly about flags, national anthems, pledges of allegiance, military parades, and secure borders.

Trump encourages a combination of all three -- tribalism, libertarianism, and loyalty.

But the core of our national identity has not been any of this. It has been found in the ideals we share -- political equality, equal opportunity, freedom of speech and of the press, a dedication to open inquiry and truth, and to democracy and the rule of law.

We are not a race. We are not a creed. We are a conviction -- that all people are created equal, that people should be judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin, and that government should be of the people, by the people, and for the people.

Political scientist Carl Friedrich, comparing Americans to Gallic people, noted that "to be an American is an ideal, while to be a Frenchman is a fact."

That idealism led Lincoln to proclaim that America might yet be the "last best hope" for humankind. It prompted Emma Lazarus, some two decades later, to welcome to American the world's "tired, your poor/ Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free."

It inspired the poems of Walt Whitman and Langston Hughes, and the songs of Woody Guthrie. All turned their love for America into demands that we live up to our ideals. "This land is your land, this land is my land," sang Guthrie. "Let America be America again," pleaded Hughes: "The land that never has been yet -- /And yet must be -- the land where every man is free./The land that's mind -- the poor man's, Indian's, Negro's, ME -- ."

That idealism sought to preserve and protect our democracy -- not inundate it with big money, or allow one party or candidate to suppress votes from rivals, or permit a foreign power to intrude on our elections.

It spawned a patriotism that once required all of us take on a fair share of the burdens of keeping America going -- paying taxes in full rather than seeking loopholes or squirreling money away in foreign tax shelters, serving in the armed forces or volunteering in our communities rather than relying on others to do the work.

These ideals compelled us to join together for the common good -- not pander to bigotry or divisiveness, or fuel racist or religious or ethnic divisions.

The idea of a common good was once widely understood and accepted in America. After all, the U.S. Constitution was designed for "We the people" seeking to "promote the general welfare" -- not for "me the narcissist seeking as much wealth and power as possible."

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

Carol Jackson

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 1 fan, 468 comments


  New Content

Why is it when living in a cruel and violent nation that people get upset when people are cruel and violent?

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 18, 2018 at 12:14:32 AM

Kenneth Johnson

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 16 fans, 11 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1977 comments


Reply to Carol Jackson:   New Content

''It's the economy, stupid.' (not you, Lois)

''It's the stupid economy.' (custom quote for Lois)

"USA! USA! USA!"

America is a filbert of our imagination.

Hazel Bjorkman's daughter called filberts 'Mama Nuts'; I don't know why.

The point is we can describe nuts many different ways.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 18, 2018 at 3:23:55 AM

John Jonik

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 14 fans, 38 articles, 1787 comments, 6 diaries


  New Content

Can the word "America" be, henceforth, in quotes... because as touched on here, it's a concept, not a country?
There is no such country called "America".
There are Americans from the Arctic Circle down to Tierra del Fuego who are, without giving permission, lumped into the "American" lingo.
Hawaii...in Polynesia, nowhere near the American Continent...is said by colonization and statehood, to be in "America". Geography textbooks...re-written?

"America" may be easier to say and sing, but it sounds automatically, uncomfortably patriotic...not in any good sense...good for selling cars, and selling assumptions on what "Americans" want....as if all "Americans" are united in the policies of the private corporate sector and their enablers in government. Who wants THAT assumption?

"America" to mean just the USA is a word turned, by incessant mainstream repetition, into Common Usage by the commercial private media, and by "public" officials who work overwhelmingly for the private sector.
It's no big effort, and not even distracting or odd, for those who prefer geographic and linguistic accuracy, to say "The US", "The USA" "The States" or "the United States"....or "US Citizens" or "People of the US" or "US taxpayers" or something.

OK...say "Americans" (if meaning those in the USA) if one wants...but follow with "...EXCEPT for Americans in Canada, Mexico, all Central America, and South America." We don't want misunderstandings. Others do.

Suspicion is that The E$tablishment doesn't want to say "United States" (same number of syllables as "America") because the idea of this being a UNITED country is too obviously questionable, to say the least.
THEIR incorrect term for the country and/or its people ought be either put in quotes (even air-quotes) routinely, or followed by "(sic)" when quoted, or replaced by accurate terms.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 18, 2018 at 3:35:08 AM

