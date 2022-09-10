 
 
The Queen Is Dead. Up Chuck!

Coronated four years before my birth in 1957, Queen Liz has been a fixture, okay, more like furniture, for all the 65 years I've lived. Sure, I understand how very important it is for lots and lots of royal suck up gibberish to be written this week, and how important it is that nothing be said to expose the glam for sham. Too bad.

The royal family are disgusting parasites fastened on the body of the British people. Their empty, pointless, stupid lives are a disgrace to a modern nation. No free mind can consider them closely without nausea.

That's right. Show me an honest working person who gives royalty one second's cred, and I will show you a natural born slave.

"The queen was so gracious." No, the queen was taught from birth to condescend to those who graciously allowed her useless ass to float through life with effortless ease, her every need met before she felt it.

"Her bearing and carriage were so noble." Those who can say this have never once noticed true nobility for what it is.
Nobility is a learned trait. A noble character is born of hardship and sacrifice in pursuit of noble purpose. Noble manners, on the other hand, are a shallow imitation of noble character. Noble manners allow someone whose whole life has been lived on the shoulders of others to pretend to a depth of character they have not earned.
The gap-toothed hag who cleaned the toilets at my factory, who guarded every penny to put her smartest child through trade school; that woman had nobility of character. Liz was an imposter from birth, her every mannerism a carefully faked pose designed to dazzle fools.

How can I say these things about a woman so lately dead? I've had a long, close look at the incest victims calling themselves royalty, that's how, and I do not recommend the study. Take my advice and follow this shortcut to understanding royalty: Watch a tick fill.

So here comes King Chuck. I'd like to believe that even America's People mag mentality would have trouble bestowing the aura of kingship on this particular royal lout, but I know better. If you want to believe there's the slightest tincture of superiority about this person, I advise you to tour the inbred coves of Appalachia, then dress that cross-eyed, jug-eared oaf of a king in overalls and hand him a banjo. That's right, truth can be an ugly thing.

I had been working since the age of thirteen, forty-one years, before my retirement in 2011. Among my jobs were farmhand, electronics tech, journeyman toolmaker, computer systems admin, automation and robotics engineer, and automation (more...)
 

Alan Hodge

This is my pre-reaction to the unbearably predictable tsunami of groveling sycophancy about to swamp the world in the wake of Queen Liz's passing. Yes, I worked extra hard to make it so offensive, her so-called life deserves it. The wealth wasted to support this amazingly useless person could feed every starving child in Yemen and send them all to the Sorbonne. And if removing her ill-favored thuggish offspring from the gene pool would accomplish that, I would cheer the action.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 10, 2022 at 9:22:09 PM

Kevin Tully

Well written, but hasn't Trump exposed the importance of a national fairytale, for lack of a better word? Societies, evidently, don't run on exactitude and stark reality. We want, or need really, a metaphorical Queen.

The United States has been in a downward spiral spiritually since Vietnam and Watergate, culminating in the looming collapse brought on by Trump. History tells us over and over that societies need and want transcendent leadership. Why do we now think otherwise? Trump is proof. Unfortunately he is the evil twin of the Queen. It is interesting that now as The United States of America is ripping itself apart, Britain is coming together.

No, we need precisely what the Queen stands for in this country today. How ironic, never thought I would say that. If you think about it -- the great thinkers that enlighten us and that we need, pass and are barely noticed, Queens are feted and eulogized for weeks on end. Metaphorically, we need a good Queen right now.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 10, 2022 at 10:29:32 PM

