Corporate behavior has been described as being consistent with the psychiatric diagnosis of Psychopathic Personality Disorder. Is that ok for you? Do you feel right in supporting psychopaths, acknowledging their power "on bended knee"?

For more information regarding psychopathology, go to the following link and become very afraid. This relates to the powers that we are bowing to. http://www.democraticunderground.com/discuss/duboard.php?az=view_all&address=114x6602

Meanwhile, as you awaken, allow yourself to be the author of your life. Move beyond being a psychopath wearing the costume provided by Corporations.

A psychopath has the empathy of a Mafia Hit Man who blows someone away and then says, "Hey, it's business!" Such is the corporate mentality. The movie and book, The Godfather (1972), explores this psychopathic tendency.

The movie "Corporation" (2004) compares the behavior of corporations to such sociopathic behavior. The mafia and the corporate executive mirror one another. The Mafia "Godfather" is the God of western civilization. He is the one whom many of us worship. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Godfather_(film_series)

To make this real for the reader, consider the mentality of our current politicians. Do they appear to care about people and planet? Or do they just want to stroke their egos? Trump's behaviors appear to display a serious psychopathology. In essence, he would meet the criteria of a sociopath. To begin, consider his infamous relationship to women. Then, of course, there's his recent dehumanizing comment about "shithole" countries.

Unfortunately, Trump is not as much an outlier in our culture as we would like to imagine. Let's get beyond the specifics of Trump and into the generalities of our sociopathic culture. A society run by these sociopaths yields a horrendous outcome.

How many wars have happened when we worship profit and profligate abuse, the gods of corporations?

How lovely those words of Clint Eastwood in one of his movies, "Go ahead; make my day." "BAM! You're dead! Hey, it's simply business... nothing personal!" Tell that to the murdered man's widow and kids.

