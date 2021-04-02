 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Positive News    H5'ed 4/2/21

The Prison-Ashram Project

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 71296
Message Blair Gelbond

Bo Lozoff
Bo Lozoff
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Steven (artwithhearts.com))   Details   Source   DMCA

Bo Lozoff, Director of the Prison Ashram Project was a dear friend (and friend/guide to so many more). He was also someone from whom I learned a tremendous amount. He died in a motorcycle accident in 2012, but not before leaving a prodigious cultural legacy.

History

In 1973 former Harvard psychology professor and current spiritual teacher, Ram Dass, had been sending his book Be Here Now into prisons and receiving many letters back.

Incarcerated inmates wrote about their personal transformations and also asked a variety of challenging questions. Ram Dass"-informed Bo and his wife Sita that he was overwhelmed by the prospect of responding to them all. Bo and Sita had felt a personal connection with Ram Dass's book, as well as with the prison population, because their own brother-in-law who was incarcerated. They realized that prisoners were essentially leading a monastic life rather similar to the one they were living at an ashram in North Carolina."-In this way the Prison-Ashram Project was born.

By 1987, the flow of requests had grown so large that they formed their own foundation, The Human Kindness Foundation, and focused on responding to letters from inmates, teaching yoga and meditation in prisons, writing spiritual books, sending them to inmates, and preparing inmates for leading a life of service-whether they ever got out of prison or not. The goal was helping others use this unique "opportunity" for personal transformation. Inmates could choose to be "cons" - or monks/nuns in an unusual and difficult situation. It was up to them.

What followed was more than 30 years in which Bo traveled around the world giving talks in hundreds of prisons, churches and community centers. His various roles included author, spiritual teacher, friend, counselor, musician, and modern-day mystic/awakener.

Bo's focus was on those most shunned by society. The genuine wisdom and love that passed through him flowed onto the pages of his books, the letters he exchanged (and published in his books with permission) and into the hearts of people locked in cells - or in their own minds.

Bo's uniqueness isn't easy to define. I can describe him as a "street-wise mystic." He was able to go toe-to-toe with rapists, murderers, etc. - speaking their language and meeting their challenges - while clearly articulating a non-denominational, heart-centered spiritual context for their lives - and to do so with love, humility and wisdom. Speaking simply as a human being, he was able to embrace both the potential for light and the deep darkness within individuals.

Bo was by no means a perfect person. He did not always handle the power he possessed well. In spite of his flaws, he was able to reach countless people who all else had abandoned. He made a powerful contribution to "the least of these," in enabling them to radically transform their lives. And he held out the promise of genuine enlightenment for prisoners, prison workers, prison clergy, and many others.

My Prison Work

Bo inspired me to teach and offer psychotherapy in the prison system. I found it incredibly rewarding (even though inmates desperately wanted out, and I voluntarily entered the high security lock-up every day!).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Blair Gelbond Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Jean Gebser and the Recovery of Humanity

Some Thoughts on our Collective Predicament -- The Recovery of Humanity

Turning Within and Envisioning a New World

Mechanisms of Escape from Freedom

In a Relationship with an Abusive President: Will the Country be a Trauma Victim or Trauma Survivor?

Umberto Eco's 14 Common Features of Fascism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 