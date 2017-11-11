- Advertisement -

The Price for being a War "Hero!"

Your mother watched

her pre-natal diet

for your sake,

while your father

sweated to pay the bills.

Each heart rejoiced

with pure delight

through years

of nurturing.

Bed-time stories;

playing catch;

bumps and bruises,

booster shots.

In sickness, health,

and major-minor mishaps,

all bound together

till death do us part.

"Son, take your vitamins;

mind your manners.

Hurry!

We'll be late for church."

Ah, then school at last

where freedom reigned,

and the important thing was

to get along with the group.

But soon, the bauble bursts

and the TV scene

shows hate, not love,

as Blacks lash out,

and cold assassinations

vie with a brutalizing

undeclared war

for your attention.

Then, on to the highest school

where instilled dissent

ruptured the mind,

and freed the will

for aimless wandering.

Free at last! No restraints!

barefoot, bearded,

flowers held in hand,

peace and love

at any price.

Old tarnished world,

split!

You who made it so,

split too!

Damn the war!

damn the draft!

damn the track

you've put me on.

I want out - now!

Temporarily lost,

the bewildered mind

free from the bonds of convention,

smells the sweet flowers of oblivion

and trips into the never-never land

of no worries, no frustrations, no reality

But dreams get busted

and reality crowds in upon you;

the old world demands its pound of flesh.

Greetings! from the draft board

starts the immutable forces

that work their ways against you.

