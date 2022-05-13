 
 
The Power of Beliefs For Good or For Evil

Arely Hernandez - Three-year-old victim of religious/superstitious beliefs and actions.
Beliefs are very important because they are very powerful. They are powerful because they determine what our actions are. Our actions impact not only ourselves, but often they impact other people and the world itself.

If our beliefs are based upon reason, our actions will be rational and more than likely they will be helpful and beneficial to ourselves and to others and to the world in general. An example of this would be a parent who wants to provide a home and food for their children. They rationally know that to provide for their children they need to work in order to get money which enables them to pay for a home and food for their child or children. Their innate God-given reason makes this clear to them. If they decide not to follow their reason and do not work, they will harm themselves and their children by not being able to provide the necessities of life for themselves and their children.

Likewise, if a parent decides to suppress their gift from God of innate reason, or if they are not aware that God gave them their reason, and they decide to believe in irrational ideas and beliefs that are found in the "holy" books of the various "revealed" religions, such as the Hebrew Bible, the Christian Bible, the Quran or the Book of Mormon, they will accept as true dangerous falsehoods promoted by those irrational "holy" books.

A tragically sad case in point is a Christian Bible-believing mother who is a Pentecostal Christian, Claudia Elisa Hernandez. She belongs to the Pentecostal church Iglesia Evangelica Apostoles y Profetas in San Jose, California. Her three-year-old daughter, Arely Naomi Proctor Hernandez (pictured above) would occasionally wake up in the night crying or screaming. Because her mother was a woman of faith, and not of God-given reason, her beliefs were grounded in the irrational and nonsensical Christian Bible. The Christian Bible teaches believers that Satan, demons and evil spirits are very real. This irrational Bible-based belief caused the little girl's mother to believe a reason for her daughter waking up in the middle of the night crying or screaming could be that the little girl was possessed by Satan or an evil spirit. The Christian Bible, which Hernandez incorrectly believes is the Word of God, teaches that to get rid of evil spirits, demons, etc., an exorcism is necessary. After all, the Christian Bible claims Jesus himself performed exorcisms to rid people of demons. With these irrational Bible-based beliefs in mind, Hernandez took Arely to their Pentecostal church, where the little girl's grandfather is the leading pastor, for an exorcism. As this article points out, "... Arely's mother and uncle drove her to the church. The girl's mother, uncle, and grandfather held Arely down by her neck, torso, and legs for several hours. They attempted to make her vomit by sticking fingers and hands down her throat." Arely died from this superstitious Bible-based exorcism.

Arely is not the only innocent and helpless child to be killed because of irrational religious beliefs of their parents, beliefs that were acted upon. We have a page up on deism.com about this preventable threat against and danger to children through exorcisms and the preventable threat and deadly danger to children through faith healing. Add to religious beliefs about demons and evil spirits, the religious belief in healing through faith and prayer and it become obvious that Thomas Paine was correct when he wrote in The Age of Reason, The Complete Edition:

"Nonsense ought to be treated as nonsense, wherever it be found; and had this been done in the rational manner it ought to be done, instead of intimating and mincing the matter, as has been too much the case, the nonsense and false doctrine of the Bible, with all the aid that priestcraft can give, could never have stood their ground against the divine reason that God has given to man."

Our minds are like computers. If you put garbage/nonsense in, you get garbage/nonsense out. Deism can correct this deadly problem because it promotes and is based upon our gift from The Supreme Intelligence/God of innate reason. Once people appreciate their innate reason, they will use it. Once they use it, they and their children will be safe from nonsensical beliefs in demons, exorcisms and faith healing. It's up to us, as Deists, to spread Deism to as many people as possible so that we leave the fear-based superstitions of the "revealed" religions in the past, and move on to create a reason and progress based world for everyone.

 

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web
 
Bob Johnson

How many more innocent and helpless children will die because of religion/superstition?

God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com
www.deism.com

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:18:03 AM

Blair Gelbond

We can make a rational distinction between religion and spirituality.

By not doing so, your subject matter is misleading.

(Reason, which was a massive achievement from Plato on, has reached its limit. We possess more accurate faculties of discrimination).

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:22:47 PM

Blair Gelbond

You seem to be more involved in rationalization, rather than reason. Authentic rationality is aware of its limits.

Your deification of "reason" is not rational.

"Life today is [designed to be] organized according to 'reason.'

"Man today loves reason. He trusts his rationality so much that he is uprooted from his true being. From this comes the feeling of alienation from which he suffers and through this, little by little, his humanity becomes more and more mechanical."

Thich Nhat Hanh

Lewis Mumford:

"Never before was man so free from nature's restrictions, but never before was he more the victim of his own failure to develop in any fullness, his own specifically human traits.

"This extreme state of post-historic rationalism [may very likely] carry to a further degree the paradox already visible. The more rationalized become the means of living - the more irrational will finally become the end product, man himself.

"In short, power and order, pushed to their final limit, lead to their self-destructive inversion: disorganization, violence, mental aberration, subjective chaos.

"This tendency is already expressed in America through the motion picture [and] television screen. These forms of amusement are all increasingly committed to enactment of cold-blooded brutality and physical violence."

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:38:35 PM

Bob Johnson

"Man today loves reason. He trusts his rationality so much that he is uprooted from his true being. From this comes the feeling of alienation from which he suffers and through this, little by little, his humanity becomes more and more mechanical."

Thich Nhat Hanh

How did he come to these conclusions? Was reason involved?

God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 10:52:47 PM

Blair Gelbond

Bob, Awareness was involved. You can find lots of videos of TNH on Youtube. His many books are eye-opening as well.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 10:59:19 AM

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 10:59:19 AM

Blair Gelbond

From Edgar Morin - Seven Lessons on an Education for the Future:

From Chapter 1: Detecting Error and Illusion

We need exchanges and communications between the different regions of our minds and be permanently alert to detect when we lie to ourselves.

Rationalism that ignores life is irrational. Rationality must recognize the side of affection, love, repentance. True rationality knows the limits of logic; it knows that reality is mysterious. True rationality can recognize its inadequacies.

From Chapter 2: Principles of Pertinent Knowledge

As our education has taught us to separate, compartmentalize, isolate, and not link knowledge, the set of these constitutes an unintelligible puzzle.

*

It is not a question of abandoning knowledge of the parts for the totalities but of understanding that the thinking that separates and the thinking that [unites and conjugates] are together.

Submitted on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:21:26 AM

Blair Gelbond

Morin (con't)

From Chapter 3: Teaching the Human Condition

We are in the planetary era; wherever they are found, human beings live a shared adventure.

*

The human being of rationality is also that of affectivity, myth, and delirium. The human being of work is also that of play. The empirical human being is also one of imagination.

*

The very fact of considering the universe rational and scientific also separates us from it.

From Chapter 4: Earthly Identity

We must abandon the Promethean dream of dominating the universe to nurture the aspiration of coexistence on Earth.

*

The planet is not a global system but a whirlwind in motion, devoid of an organizing center. This planet needs polycentric thinking.

From Chapter 5: Confronting Uncertainties

It is convenient to be realistic in the complex sense of understanding the uncertainty of the real, to know that there is still something invisible in the real.

*

Knowledge is navigating in an ocean of uncertainties through archipelagos of certainties.

*

"Strategy" must prevail over "program." The program establishes a sequence of actions that must be executed without variation in a stable environment, but the program crashes when faced with an unstable and uncertain environment. Instead, the strategy elaborates its action scenario considering certainties and uncertainties, probabilities, and improbabilities. The strategy should privilege prudence and boldness, and if possible, both at the same time.

From Chapter 6: Understanding Each Other

Communication triumphs; the planet is crossed by networks, cell phones, modems, the internet. And yet, misunderstanding still rules.

*

No communication technique alone, from the telephone to the internet, provides understanding. Comprehension cannot be digitized.

*

Human understanding surpasses explanation. An explanation is sufficient for an intellectual or objective understanding of things. It is insufficient for human understanding.

*

Understanding necessarily includes a process of empathy, identification, and projection. Always intersubjective, understanding needs openness, sympathy, and generosity.

*

If we know how to understand before condemning, we will be on the way to humanizing our relationships.

*

It was only in the twentieth century when African art, the philosophies and mysticisms of Islam, the sacred texts of India, the thinking of Tao, and Buddhist philosophy became living sources for the Western soul, one chained in the world of activism, productivity, efficiency, amusement... (One soul) aspiring to inner peace and harmonious relationship with the body.

From Chapter 7: The Ethics for the Human Genre

Kant already said that the geographical finitude of our land imposes on its inhabitants a principle of universal hospitality, recognizing the right of the other not to be treated as an enemy.

*

The regeneration of democracy supposes the regeneration of civility; the regeneration of civility supposes the regeneration of solidarity and responsibility, that is, the development of anthropo-ethics.

*

We might ask ourselves whether the school could not be practically, concretely, a laboratory of democratic life.

*

(The classroom) must be the place of learning the art of argued debate, the rules necessary for discussion, awareness of the needs and processes of understanding the thinking of others, of listening and respecting the voices of minorities and the marginalized.

Submitted on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 8:12:48 PM

Blair Gelbond

In 1969, Morin spent a year at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California. Jonas Salk invited him under the recommendation of Jacques Monod and John Hunt, with the sole imposed condition of learning. It was there, in this "breeding ground for Nobel Prizes" that he familiarized himself with systems theory. He read Henri Laborit, James Watson, Ste'phane Lupasco, Bronowski, and was introduced to the thought of Gregory Bateson and the "new problematic in ecology".[23]

In 1983 he published De la nature de l'URSS, which deepened his analysis of Soviet communism and anticipated the perestroika of Mikhail Gorbachev.

In 2002 Morin participated in the creation of the International Ethical, Scientific and Political Collegium. Also that year, he made a trip to Iran with Dariush Shayegan.

Following a meeting at a music festival in Fez, Morocco, in 2009, Morin became close with sociology professor Sabah Abouessalam. The couple married in 2012.[24] He collaborated with her on the text, L'homme est faible devant la femme (Presses de la Renaissance, 2013), and in 2020 on Changeons de voie - Les leçons du coronavirus (Denoël, 2020).

In addition to being the UNESCO Chair of Complex Thought, Morin is known as a founder of transdisciplinarity and holds honorary doctorates in a variety of social science fields from 21 universities (Messina, Geneva, Milan, Bergamo, Thessaloniki, La Paz, Odense, Perugia, Cosenza, Palermo, Nuevo León, Universite' Laval à Que'bec, Brussels, Barcelona, Guadalajara, Valencia, Vera Cruz, Santiago, the Catholic University of Porto Alegre, the Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Norte, and Candido Mendes University (Rio de Janeiro)).[25]

The University of Messina in Sicily, Ricardo Palma University in Lima, and the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), the French National Research Center in Paris, have established research centers based on his transdisciplinary methods and philosophy.[25] In addition, the Multiversidad Mundo Real Edgar Morin, a university based on his work, was established in Mexico. Morin did not embrace the French postmodern or poststructuralist movements, instead pursuing his own research agenda. As a result, US academics did not transport his theories into disciplinary discourses in same fashion as they did Foucault's, Derrida's and Galinon-Me'le'nec's. Morin's work spans scholarly and popular literature, and he has appeared on the cover of multiple publications including Sciences Humaines and a special issue of Le Monde.

According to Alfonso Montuori in "Edgar Morin: A partial introduction"

"The 6 volume Method is perhaps Morin's culminating work, a remarkable and seemingly inexhaustible treasure trove of insights, reflection, and a real manual for those who are interested in broadening the nature of human inquiry. Drawing on cybernetics, information theory, systems theory, but also integrating all the work he has done before, from the work on imagination in his research on movies to his profound reflections on death, Method integrates Morin's journey and provides the reader with an alternative to the traditional assumptions and method of inquiry of our time."

Morin was elevated to the dignity of Knight Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, in the Honours List of Bastille Day 2021 by French President Macron.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 12:39:01 PM

Bob Johnson

Your last two cut and past comments have nothing to do with the article.

God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 1:42:42 PM

Blair Gelbond

Bob,

Try again. They have everything to do with your article. I had guessed you were wearing blinders, and I guess I guessed right.

By the way, what is your rational proof that God exists?

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:06:45 PM

Bob Johnson

The rational proof that God exists are the intelligence-based principles found in the scientific study of the Universe. This is what led former leading Atheist Antony Flew to leave Atheism for Deism ( click here ). It is also expressed by Albert Einstein in this statement: "I'm not an atheist, and I don't think I can call myself a pantheist. We are in the position of a little child entering a huge library filled with books in many languages. The child knows someone must have written those books. It does not know how. It does not understand the languages in which they are written. The child dimly suspects a mysterious order in the arrangement of the books but doesn't know what it is. That, it seems to me, is the attitude of even the most intelligent human being toward God. We see the universe marvelously arranged and obeying certain laws but only dimly understand these laws. Our limited minds grasp the mysterious force that moves the constellations." ( .deism.com/post/famous-deist-albert-einstein ). God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion! Bob Johnson www.deism.com

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 5:31:04 PM

Blair Gelbond

Einstein reveals to the listening ear his inner process with his words, "I did not arrive at my understanding of the fundamental laws of the universe through my rational mind."

Albert Einstein:

"A human being is part of the whole, called by us 'Universe'; a part limited in time and space. He experiences himself, his thoughts and feelings as something separated from the rest -- a kind of optical delusion of his consciousness."

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 8:04:44 PM

Blair Gelbond

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 12:09:35 PM

Blair Gelbond

Faith and the Rational Mind

"We have come out of a period on the evolutionary journey of us as beings, where man evolved these great frontal lobes and this capacity for rational thought and self-consciousness. And this is, in the Hindu system, what would be called a siddhi or a power. That power can be used in a variety of ways. It can be used in the service of what I call the third chakra. That is, in terms of a man's control over his environment. Which is the way we've been doing it, which the rational mind controls.

"It's man over nature in the anthropological Florence Kluckhohn differentiations. She talks about societies that are man over nature. Societies that are man in nature, and societies that are man under nature. Attachment to the siddhi of the rational mind put man in the group of man over nature. That particular way of knowing the world through the rational mind has tremendous advantages, obviously, which we have exploited as hard as we could.

"At the same point, it is becoming apparent that there are certain limitations to that particular device for knowing. The rational mind takes an object and it cannot get beyond the subject-object world. It can't know itself; it's a meta-system. It is linear. For the most part, and, therefore, it is tremendously limited in dealing with large numbers of variables simultaneously. Even the high-powered computer doesn't approximate...

"There are ways of knowing about things that we don't know through our analytic, rational mind, and in order to survive, we have become participants in a religion. If a religion is a specific faith, the faith is in the rational mind. And, therefore, we as professors or as rationalists become the priests in that particular faith system, which is a faith, after all. It's faith in what you know through your senses. Through your thinking mind, and through the logic of your thinking mind. That's a faith. There's nothing you can do about it. Because you can never get outside of the predicament of knowing, independent of that faith.

"Now once you begin to experience that man is caught in a dilemma, that his vehicle is finite and he's trying to know something about the infinite, you begin to realize that right over the hill from Plank's constant is something pretty interesting. But you realize that you can never get there with your rational mind. So you begin to entertain what William James has talked about as altered states of consciousness. Which are not primarily experiencing information through the linear, analytic process of what we call logical, rational process.

"Now a lot of the techniques for altering consciousness take you into states where you are experiencing a relationship to what was previously what you'd call the objective universe. In such a way that you are experiencing it in a subjective rather than an objective sense.

"In other words, you are experiencing a unitive link with it rather than knowing through your senses. It is known in the mystic trade as the opening of the third eye. Which people have related to the pineal gland and so on. Which is probably just more stuff to feed into your computer to confuse you. But whatever it is, it is very clear that there are ways of knowing that are not knowing either through your senses or through your rational mind.

"...Now, it turns out that what is required to get to the next level of consciousness is to transcend the rational mind. That means to transcend the knower who knows. And that is a very frightening thing when that has been your vehicle for controlling your universe up until that point. And it turns out, of course, that when you do that you end up with your rational mind.

"But in the role of a servant rather than a master. We're coming out of that place of cogito, ergo sum (I think, therefore I am) and we're now going into a place where we're seeing that we aren't our thinking mind but that is merely another servant, not the master.

- Ram Dass

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 12:21:53 PM

