Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Politics of Diplomacy

By       Message Thelma Mueller     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/22/17

From commons.wikimedia.org: President Trump's Trip Abroad {MID-89711}
President Trump's Trip Abroad
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

President Donald J. Trump was welcomed with pomp and circumstance on his first state visit to Saudi Arabia and it was enough to put a big smile on his flushed face and enough to overlook the body language of distance between the First Lady and the President but that's another article.

Trump has done a huge turnaround from his hard-line rhetoric against Middle Eastern countries. The travel ban on six countries, all Middle Eastern, sparked widespread protests and still has to pass muster with the courts who have chosen to put a block on it for now. Instead, of mulling over the block with a glum look on his face, the president chose to play his "Trump" card, hyping the charm offensive and pledging to work alongside Middle Eastern countries adding, "Instead, we are here to offer partnership based on shared interests and values - to pursue a better future for us all." The applause was loud but it came mainly from his own contingent. He implored Muslim leaders to, "Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities," referring to terrorists of Middle Eastern origin and declared Islam as, "one of the world's great faiths." However, he was smart enough to keep his, "Islam hates us," rhetoric out of his speech and that was enough to clinch a more than warm welcome from the Saudis and a sword-dance like no other.

The ceremonial sword-dance took place on Saturday outside the Murabba Palace and it gave the president and his men a chance to "get down" and who cared if they had rhythm or not! Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and the president bounced and moved to the music with Cheshire cat-like grins plastered on their faces. That helped put a new face on Middle Eastern politics and the controversies back home were put on the back-burner for the time-being.

Back home, praise is being heaped on the president for his speech, his measured tone, his ability to keep his "loose lips" in check and the way he has embraced Muslim leaders with diplomacy. Today, Trump arrived in Israel and once again to pomp and circumstance with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enthusiastically whispering, "Welcome, my good friend." Will it be another re-run of the Saudi success meeting? Perhaps, but probably without the sword-dance. Thank God for small blessings!

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Thelma Mueller is a writer residing in Germany but has lived in Asia and America for many years. She writes for an international online magazine daily and has published short stories, a children's book and is currently working on a novel. Her (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Black Lives Do Matter

Switzerland moves to segregate asylum seekers

No Closure for Families of Murder Victims

The Killing of Alton Sterling

Inside the mind of a monster

The Killing Fields

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 