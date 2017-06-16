Refresh  

The Plastic Menace Revitalized

By       Message Rafe Pilgrim     Permalink
We live in -- and many have died of it -- the age of agitprop. And of course one of its leading practitioners in America has proven to be the prestigious (well, once) New York Times with its trumpeting of the "revelation" of the Weapons of Mass Destruction by its star reporter Judith Miller, whom in large measure we have to thank for our current 16-year (and counting) war in the other hemisphere.

And now the Trumpeteers -- desperately seeking a means of diversion and salvation from the wretched mess of their maladministration, are challenging the Defense Department to find a way to "win" that historical disgrace of Bush's creation and Obama's maintenance, by again increasing the troop levels in the Middle East, while resurrecting the "Support Our Troops" mantra as a means to saving their Commander-in-Chief from being impeached back to Trump Towers and Mar-A-Lago.

And they're fully aware of the price to be paid for such a program, which is the lives of our soldiers and further disgrace to our future history. It's time we the people became aware, to rise above whatever our partisanship, and to stop this, to admit to our wretched victimhood, to boot out the warmongering politicians who use war as the salvation of their lofty offices and the opiate for their lofty egos.

Only we the people can stop them. Raise the voice: "Support the Peace!" And we need to do it before more innocents are slaughtered -- both our young soldiers and the native children of those foreign lands where we do not belong. Save those lives: Demand the Peace now!

It would also help if the voice of the church could be finally contribute from beyond the barrier of its thick oaken doors. He was, after all, the Prince of Peace.

 

Leaving behind a treacherous government now addicted to perpetual war, its limitlessly greedy and power-lusting masters, as well as the retarded albeit smirky Republicans and their evermore clonish Democrat colleagues, a braindead electorate
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

