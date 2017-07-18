Refresh  

The Picture of Dorian Trump: Petty Bourgeois Full Of Greed and Selfishness

Cold, calculating and greedy
(Image by rev. Dan)

"How can you say you love us? You don't love us! You don't even love yourself. You just love your money," twelve-year-old Donald junior told his father, according to friends of Ivana's. "What kind of son have I created?" Trump's mother, Mary, is said to have asked Ivana.

The pic to the right is my creation. I admit it. It's terrible in so many ways, but it is sincere: when Trump announced his candidacy, I laughed like the rest of us. I've joined the chorus of "trump haters" (and will continue), writing snarky articles about Trump, his candidacy, his presidency and everything in between.

The picture started out as the usual Dorian Grey/attic thing: I intended all fiery reds, with blood and grotesque deformities, but then, as if by itself, it started to take a different direction, a cold image saturated with greed. Here is a man who is obsessed with making money from the Presidency at all costs, even if that means courting America's enemies and alienating it's treasured allies. Here is a man whose whole life centers around bullying and bilking people for money and now has the chance to do the same to the rest of the world.

His lack of decorum and integrity have become the U.S.'s greatest liabilities:

Earlier this year, more than 1.8 million people signed a petition seeking to block Trump's UK trip over fears that it would "cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen."

Of course, his manners and attitude evolved long before his portrait was painted, but there is no doubt that when he looks in a mirror, he still sees himself this way: young, handsome and having incredible self-confidence - based on a narcissistic isolationism. He and only he would be the winner ... and the richest.

...And The Greediest

"You can't con people, at least not for long," Trump writes. "You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you can't deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on." - Art of the Deal.

The irony of a con man telling this to people is irresistibly laughable. Donald Trump is counting on his base to never catch on: his "achievements" as President so far are hollow, with no real substance backing them up. For example, his boast of the arms deal to Saudi Arabia is considered by many to be "fake news" with some of the weapons not even produced yet.


"My whole life I've been greedy, greedy, greedy," Trump said. "I've grabbed all the money I could get. I'm so greedy. But now I want to be greedy for the United States. I want to grab all that money. I'm going to be greedy for the United States." The problem: people are addicted to greed - Trump still is greedy for himself.

Greed embraces hypocrisy

It was revealed today that the Trump administration will issue 15,000 new H-2B visas (live-work). This may rile some of his supporters who have just heard "hire American" from his lips.

The president may have some familiarity with the H-2B visa program. Between 2013 and 2015, President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago hotel hired 246 H-2B visa holders. A DHS official couldn't comment on whether the Trump family would file petitions for additional H-2B visa workers this year.* But these workers come cheap and Trump, if ethics come up against Trump's greed, ethics fair ill.

The greed extends to Trump's "faith": Norman Vincent Peale was his pastor while growing up (indeed, Peale married him and Ivana) and his "spiritual adviser" is none other than prosperity gospel preacher Paula White. His greed is covered by God himself.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

http://sacredcowsmakethebesthamburgers.blogspot.com
Rev. Dan Vojir is has been writing/blogging on religion and politics for the better part of ten years. A former radio talk show host (Strictly Books " Talk America Radio Network) and book publisher, Dan has connected with some of the most (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

  New Content

This may not be as damning as the rest of the world (excluding Trump's ardent supporters, of course) would like it. Anyway, this vision of Trump will only get worse.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 18, 2017 at 7:51:53 AM

