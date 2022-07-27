 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Phoniest, Most PR-Intensive War Of All Time

3 comments
This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Reprinted from caitlinjohnstone.com

Listen to a reading of this article:

The president and first lady of Ukraine have posed for a romantic photoshoot with Vogue magazine, wherein President Volodymyr Zelensky waxes poetical about his love for his darling wife.


Volodymyr Zelensky jokes with wife Olena about marriage during Piers Morgan interview in Ukraine President Zelensky and his wife Olena told Piers Morgan how the war in Ukraine has affected them personally in a new interview ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Telegraph)   Details   DMCA

Now, I know what you're thinking: how is Zelensky making time for a Vogue photoshoot amidst his busy schedule of PR appearances for other major western institutions?

I mean this is after all the same Volodymyr Zelensky who has been so busy making video appearances for the Grammy Awards, the Cannes Film Festival, the World Economic Forum and probably the Bilderberg group as well, and having meetings with celebrities like Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, and Bono and the Edge from U2. It's as busy a PR tour as he could possibly have without having a discussion about the strategic importance of long-range artillery with Elmo on Sesame Street.

Oh yeah, and also isn't there like a war or something happening in Ukraine? You'd think he'd probably be somewhat busy with that too.

wartime vogue photo shoots. very serious. let's keep sending ukraine weekly billion dollar aid packages to protect "democracy." don't question it. pic.twitter.com/MXVaW16K0y

"- Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 26, 2022

Call me crazy, but I'm beginning to suspect that there might be a concerted effort to manipulate the way we think about the war in Ukraine. In fact, I'd even go so far as to say it's the most aggressively perception-managed war we've ever experienced.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February we have not only been smashed with mass media propaganda unlike anything we've ever seen while Russian media are purged from the airwaves, we're also seeing the new media element of unprecedented amounts of online censorship, algorithm-boosted propaganda, and social media trolling.

So we've literally never seen this much overall effort put into manipulating the way the public thinks about a war. Which makes sense, given that it's a profoundly dangerous proxy war which stands to benefit ordinary people in no way, shape or form.

I mean, can you imagine if people were allowed to just think their own thoughts about their government's economic warfare against Russia which is hurting them financially and pushing millions toward starvation with the full awareness and approval of the US government? Or if Americans were allowed to wonder if the billions they are pouring into this proxy conflict could be better spent at home? Or if people started objecting to a needless conflict for geostrategic domination threatening their lives and the lives of everyone they know with the risk of nuclear annihilation?

Can't have that.

Massive amount of ukrainian soldiers dying every day, Zelensky : lets have a vogue shooting pic.twitter.com/BrNPYKZYR6

"- Levi (@Levi_godman) July 26, 2022

There is a night-and-day difference between wanting to tell people the truth about something and wanting to manipulate their perception of something. There are times when true facts can be used to influence people's perception one way or the other, but if your agenda is to manipulate perception rather than tell the truth you will necessarily be forced to rely on lies, half-truths, distortion, and lies by omission wherever the truth doesn't serve that agenda.

If they were telling us the truth about this war, they wouldn't be censoring Russian media. They wouldn't be censoring online voices who disagree with the official narratives about Ukraine. They wouldn't be continually blasting us in the face with mass media perception management, and they sure as hell wouldn't be putting Ukraine's celebrity-in-chief on the cover of Vogue magazine.

We are being manipulated, and we are being deceived. And we are being manipulated and deceived because our perceiving clearly on our own would go against the interests of the empire. They are lying to us because the interests of the people and the interests of the empire are, as usual, squarely at odds.

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments

Allan Wayne

(Member since Sep 9, 2008), 7 fans, 94 articles, 18 quicklinks, 1728 comments, 106 diaries
Ah yes, the truth. It is such a tasty and tantalizing tidbit. Yet, some people prefer Mars Bars. And that's the truth.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022 at 12:53:29 PM

LeZ SeZ

(Member since Dec 17, 2015), 22 comments
Check the photos at the conclusion of this essay. Several photos including President Zelensky and what he and the US-NATO-UK are responsible for.

Warning - The bits and the pieces . . . 7eb.substack.com/p/ukraine-notes-the-long-war

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022 at 5:51:19 PM

John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 28 fans, 4 articles, 2579 comments
Yet it had even editors at OEN mesmerized. That alone represents one of the most frithtening aspects of the whole tawdry affair. . . that a little perverse midget like Zelensky was able to subvert america's compromised intelligentsia so effortlessly by bludgening their superegos with dead babies. Turned out it wasn't that it triggered guilt as one might expect, but intead triggered a sick obssession to moralize from an amoral class incapable of feeling guilt in the first place.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022 at 8:16:33 PM

