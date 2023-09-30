The Pervaceous Nomenclature: A sonnet for our time



'J'Accuse'

The meaty big and bouncy blue ball group

holding kangaroo court inside my head,

aliens from inner space, DARPA goop

brought to life by GE, or else the Fed,

is now planning a total takeover --

AI enforcers are everywhere:

parsing timelines, infecting your lover,

Something About Mary is in your hair.

But who they are, I just don't know. (who-who?)

and it's driving me crazy. I hear them taunt, Poppy Love!

A big-mouthed opium parlor. (You-you!)

O, and such evil Cainite dreams, by Jove!

Dunno. I'm stuck in a land of midgets;

nano-totalitarian digits.



'Woof-woof'

