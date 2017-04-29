

A Great Sign, one among thousands

I hope that I didn't become the Earth when I left the People's Climate March early today to come home and write about it.

I hope not, because I nearly dropped from heat exhaustion and would have if I'd marched longer. So I hope that the Earth can hold out longer, much longer.

"Solar" was one of the chants, my favorite, as the heat drilled down into us from the treeless above. WASTED ENERGY, but I hope that our energy today wasn't wasted, especially that of the marchers who make it through to the Washington Monument.

One sign depicted the Earth as a golf ball Trump was about to whack.

The temperature was 90 when I left, with a casual breeze from time to time. Facebook had predicted a crowd of 12,000, but I just read that the number has soared to 100,000. It sure looked like more than 12,000 when I arrived at 12:30 on Third Street and Constitution, which rapidly turned into Pennsylvania Avenue as we marched. We saw a crucial fork in the road and took it.



The Capitol, so far away you can hardly see it

I left the march as it was turned away from its intended route around the White House, to surround it and have a moment of silence before proceeding to the Washington Monument for another rally and some music.

I do believe that Il Duce was in town this weekend. I hadn't heard otherwise. One sign warned him that at just 10 feet above sea level, Mar-a-Lago would sink with the rest of us.

Marchers booed as they passed by Trump's pretentious hotel. Today the posters stole the show from the chants, which were pretty routine: Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go!. True enough. They all were.

Back to the Cherry Blossom Festival for a moment. I believe that it was kept from its full splendor by the new sometimes-occupant of the Oval Office, our first woman president, Ivanka? Oops. I mean The Donald. Ice Cold Koch . . . I mean ice cold Coke was on sale for an inflated $5, as was water, but then again at least we could drink it, unlike the people in Flint, Michigan, denied of their human right, clean tap water. At least one sign mentioned Flint.

People had come from all over the country, south from Michigan and east from Colorado and California, even though they could have marched closer to home.

Today is the 100th day of Trump's regime, I mean administration. That was one motive for setting this Saturday aside to march.

Was another that Mother's Day is coming up so soon? Many of the signs equated the Earth with our mothers and Her Motherhood, which we are not honoring, especially this Dictator Wannabe and his moto perpetuo, I mean his executive staff.



Mother Earth

These photos (CNN's are even better) are worth more words than Trump's entire vocabulary set--I mean the number of words of the English language that he knows and can tweet in if not comprehend on TV but not read. He doesn't like to read.

