 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/23/23

The People Over Pentagon Act Is An Act

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (140 fans)

There's a bill in Congress, as there always is, called The People Over Pentagon Act, which would reduce military spending by $100 billion. Who the heck isn't for that?! Everybody who's got any sense has endorsed the thing, as they always do. Who wouldn't? I don't blame anybody in the least. Except the bill's sponsors in Congress. I blame them. And not just because they want to cut $100 billion from whatever the military budget may be, while that budget has risen by more than $100 billion since they started introducing this sort of bill. And not just because they've dumped $100 billion into free weapons for Ukraine above and beyond the budget that they supposedly want to reduce by $100 billion.

To understand why this thing is a scam, it helps to look at an account of how wonderfully awesome the Progressive Caucus is. It reads in part:

"In December 2022, when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) agreed to support Manchin's permitting deal in the military budget""or National Defense Authorization Act""Jayapal polled CPC members before announcing that the caucus opposed the measure and would fight its inclusion in any legislation. More significantly, Jayapal told Pelosi that CPC members would vote against any "rule" on the National Defense Authorization Act that included it. Rules for debate on the House floor are generally adopted on party-line votes because they often add seemingly extraneous items supported by members of the majority party, such as Manchin's permitting deal. The idea is to provide a quick path for passage of the final legislation""in this case, the National Defense Authorization Act. While Republicans would likely have lined up to pass the record-breaking military budget, they would not vote for the rule putting it on the floor, since those are virtually always taken by a party-line vote. This gave the CPC the leverage it needed to block Manchin's permitting deal."

This is a cheerleader for the Progressive Caucus effectively telling us something that I've been telling anyone who would listen since somewhere far back in the mists of time, namely that there is a way for a group of Democrats in the House of Representatives to accomplish something if they actually want to. It's not unlike the way a group of Republicans withheld their votes for the current Speaker of the House until they got some stuff they wanted. When a group of Democrats withheld their votes, blocking a military spending bill, they were able to get something they wanted, the removal of the dirty oil deal. Terrific. Good for them. Awesome indeed.

But they didn't so much as try to get "" as they have NEVER ever once tried to get "" something else that they supposedly want, namely reduced military spending. And, of course, they often don't try to get anything at all. So, the excuse that demanding two things would just be unreasonable doesn't get you very far. They typically demand zero things. This was a freak occasion when they were motivated to demand anything at all. And they got what they demanded. Did anyone learn anything from that?

You see, as I've been screaming myself blue in the face trying to communicate for decades, if you have a group of people in one house of Congress claiming to be against something, they can block it. They don't need permission from the other chamber (the Senate), or the White House, or MSNBC. They can simply withhold their votes "" either on partisan rule votes or on full-house votes in which the other party may join them for its own insane reasons.

Or they can go on letting record military spending bills come to the floor and pass, voting against them in small enough numbers to not endanger passage while still allowing them to show their constituents their noble "No" votes. If they take this route, they can also introduce bills proposing to reduce the military spending they're allowing to pass. And organizations can get funding for tracking how a few more Congress Critters cosponsor the charade than did two years ago. It's win-win. Except that it's never brought to a vote, never passes the House, wouldn't matter anyway without passing the Senate, and would be vetoed if it miraculously passed both houses.

I think this phony approach gets a boost from the "I'm for something, not against something" crowd. It's pleasant to endorse a bill that says it will reduce military spending, whereas withholding votes from a procedural vote nobody's heard of sounds rather weird and unpleasant, even contrary to good Party spirit and loyalty. But would you rather actually reduce military spending or go on "reducing military spending" as it soars upward forever?

A few years ago, a couple of members of Congress, the same ones sponsoring this bill, claimed they were going to create a "Defense Spending Reduction Caucus." That sounds like something that might do just what's needed. Except it was never created, has no website, has no staff, has no identity, has never organized anybody to do anything, and seems simply poised to burst onto the scene with a strongly worded letter in support of the People Over Pentagon Act as soon as there's a Republican in the White House.

In fact, each time a military spending bill rolls through Congress, here's what happens:

1) Biden proposes a massive increase

2) Zero Democrats object or encourage No votes or vote-withholding threats or even state that they will personally vote No

3) Congress, with Republicans in the lead, proposes a massive increase over and above Biden's massive increase

4) "Progressive" Democrats whimper about the Republican increase, suggesting through omission that it was the only increase

5) But, zero Democrats object or encourage No votes or vote-withholding threats or even state that they will personally vote No (the one exception I know of was in the Senate and not exactly a Democrat: Bernie Sanders once said he would vote No)

6) The bill passes both houses and is signed into law

7) "Progressive" Democrats tell people they voted No, and moreover they've cosponsored the People Over the Pentagon Act. So they're diligently hard at work trying every possible angle to do what you elected them to do!

Touching 1   Interesting 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 79 fans, 347 articles, 1437 quicklinks, 3862 comments, 41 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram Page

  New Content

I was anti-war before the invasion of Ukraine, and even saw Putin's takeover of Crimea as justified since it prevented rebel Yahoos from taking over Russia's largest - and therefore most dangerous - warm water navel port in Sevastopol. That kept major weapons from spreading further into unstable hands at the time of a political rebellion. Good. But then Putin went too far by going into eastern and southeaster Ukraine, which was not conveniently geographically separate from the rest of Ukraine either, like Crimea.

I was against the war, even after it started in the early weeks, when I thought it could still be rolled back by negotiation.

But now, I've seen the barbarity and absolute willingness to engage in any kind of destruction, torture, and killing of any kind of Ukrainian: man, woman (fighting or not), or child. The destruction of infrastructure and hospitals, schools, and and endless list of war crimes. I am not naive enough to think there hasn't been some of that on the Ukrainian side too, but they are not the primary aggressors.

What is the answer? It's fine to point to Gandhi and passive resistance, but that only works if the occupying force is democratic or at least cares about public opinion in the world. The Russians seem too ruthless for that. They will kill anyone. Many of their soldiers are now literally convicted killers, released from prison to die for Mother Russia, while killing as many Ukrainians before that as they can.

SoS Antony Blinken has made the remark: "If Russia stops fighting and returns home, the war ends. If Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine ends" (and soon, other nearby countries too). That sounds more glib than it is. As I explained in "Ukraine and the Home Front advantage" there's a huge difference between fighting to defend your homeland and fighting to conquer another country. It's why Vietnam, Afghanistan, and even Russia with Syria's invite, was able to defeat American forces despite being vastly inferior militarily, yet Russia can't conquer Ukraine, which is vastly inferior to it. Yes, the West has kept Ukraine viable, but that is part of the Home Front advantage too; gaining support from the free world. Ukraine has been repeatedly warned not to pursue a war on Russian soil itself (99% successfully). In Blinken's offhand remarks may lie the path to assuring Russia of its existential viability, and perhaps somehow, a path to peace, if anyone still wants that. However, if Putin is just an Imperialist, this path won't work. Then, we might be headed towards the Armageddon that Biden warned about, but is similarly unable to stop. The road to Hell is paved with bad intentions too.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 23, 2023 at 5:42:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend