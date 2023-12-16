 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/16/23

The Pentagon recently failed its 6th consecutive audit. Yet it will still get the funding even if it fails the audit

The Pentagon Building

In case you missed this with all that's going on in the world, considering the Israeli assault on Gaza and the war in Ukraine. There was something else also significant only it was flying under the radar. One US government department just failed its sixth consecutive audit, the DOD, Department of Defense.

It's the largest recipient of funds the Congress approves and the president signs off on each year. Yet it's ability to accurately account where the money goes has never passed an audit.

The Department of Defense Inspector General along with independent public auditing firms conduct the audit each year.

What is most conspicuous the funds the Congress authorizes each year for the DOD has Dems and Repubs alike voting to approve them. Except for a few members that vote against the authorization, presumably because they don't receive funding from the DOD in their electoral campaigns.

Called the NDAA, National Defense Authorization Act, the DOD will receive $866 billion in the 2024 fiscal year which exceeds Medicare and Social Security funding.

As to its audit failures, Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh put it this way, "We keep getting better and better at it." When a reporter asked her when did she think the Pentagon would pass an audit she replied, "she can't predict the future, but when the Pentagon did, she would let them know."

Meanwhile Pentagon Comptroller Michael J. McCord said, "I'll just say that we remain a trusted institution. We've made a lot of progress to date."

So it goes, meaningless dissembling nonsense.

Why should the Pentagon worry about passing an audit when it knows it will receive the funds regardless whether it fails the audit.

Think about it.

There are DOD facilities in all fifty states. Does one think that's just a coincidence? C'mon. The DOD provides jobs. Are any of the politicos in those jurisdictions going to be critical of the DOD which provides jobs for their constituents? No way Jose that's going to happen, not with DOD tentacles in every state.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
