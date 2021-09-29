The Pentagon considering using Russian military bases



Austin: Milley sought 'clarification' from Russian counterpart on offer for assistance Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told senators on Tuesday that the nation's top military officer, Gen. Mark Milley, spoke to his Russian counterpart about an ...

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaking before the US Senate stating "President Putin offered to provide assistance" when he met with President Biden in June. This relates to the US military using Russian military bases in Central Asia.

