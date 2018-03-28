Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Peace Movement is Coming Back

From flickr.com: Peace Grunge Sign - Sepia {MID-271884}
Peace Grunge Sign - Sepia
(Image by Free Grunge Textures - freestock.ca)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The Peace Movement is Coming Back

The Peace Movement is coming back, and there still may be time to save the world and the planet. We don't have to be discouraged. Love and compassion will find the way. Everyone has to be an activist because everyone has a message that the world needs to hear. The revolution is starting now with high school Millennials. Vote For Kids and Not the NRA!

I thought the Baby Boomers, my generation, were unique, but the Millennials are now giving me more hope with the March For Our Lives events last weekend . I thought the Baby Boomers would ring in peace and love, but though it hasn't happened yet, it can still happen because of the power of love and unity that comes with our awakening--when we understand what is going on and why.

Baby Boomers must unite with the Millennials to continue organizing ongoing large marches on Washington, but we will need to use more buses and less cars for future larger events to run even more smoothly.

As a citizen's movement, we can also choose to reduce the number of cars on our roads in our daily lives by driving cars less or not at all--for our peace and sanity. If everybody starts using more buses and trains, it will reduce the need for more cars. We could even make public transportation free and private use more costly if it becomes a priority.

We have to be the change we want to see in the world. Too many cars on our roads and highways is one of things making the world more crazy, especially in the large cities. We need to have major rallies on Washington once a week, and one of them can be the Rally for Public Transit.


(Article changed on March 28, 2018 at 15:41)

 

I retired in 2010 from teaching general elementary and high school special education in Indianapolis. I am interested in studying political theory, world history, and foreign policy. Integrating the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, Buddhism,
 

Marta Steele

Become a Fan
Author 8481
Senior Editor

(Member since Nov 1, 2007)


Comment by Marta Steele:

What hasn't occurred to many people is why "we blew it." We didn't. I'm a sixties person. The decade was filled with dynamic, charismatic, world-class leaders, each one inimitable, epochal, world-changing. They were all killed by guns. Where would the GOP be without its lethal leaders today? No one shoots them, with the exception of Cheney's hunting companion in Texas.

With those leaders still alive, who knows how different history might be?

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 28, 2018 at 1:49:53 PM

Roger Copple

Become a Fan
Author 81476

(Member since Sep 7, 2012)


Very good point, Marta!

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 28, 2018 at 2:21:45 PM

