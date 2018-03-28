The Peace Movement is Coming Back

The Peace Movement is coming back, and there still may be time to save the world and the planet. We don't have to be discouraged. Love and compassion will find the way. Everyone has to be an activist because everyone has a message that the world needs to hear. The revolution is starting now with high school Millennials. Vote For Kids and Not the NRA!

I thought the Baby Boomers, my generation, were unique, but the Millennials are now giving me more hope with the March For Our Lives events last weekend . I thought the Baby Boomers would ring in peace and love, but though it hasn't happened yet, it can still happen because of the power of love and unity that comes with our awakening--when we understand what is going on and why.

Baby Boomers must unite with the Millennials to continue organizing ongoing large marches on Washington, but we will need to use more buses and less cars for future larger events to run even more smoothly.

As a citizen's movement, we can also choose to reduce the number of cars on our roads in our daily lives by driving cars less or not at all--for our peace and sanity. If everybody starts using more buses and trains, it will reduce the need for more cars. We could even make public transportation free and private use more costly if it becomes a priority.

We have to be the change we want to see in the world. Too many cars on our roads and highways is one of things making the world more crazy, especially in the large cities. We need to have major rallies on Washington once a week, and one of them can be the Rally for Public Transit.



