Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

The Paradox and Mystery of Life

The Paradox and Mystery of Life

On a planetary level, in a dog-eat-dog world, individuals and nations compete for limited resources and goods because the more you get the more you have. If such individuals and nations are like cells and organs in a living body, this would be like having cancer.

However, in a world where all individuals and nations are considered part of the family, the more individuals and nations cooperate, share, and give--the more they have. This would compare to a healthy living body.

On a personal level, the most counterintuitive, beautiful irony is that with the habit of having calm and detached awareness, non-judgment, and unconditional acceptance of all our thoughts, feelings, sensations, perceptions, spoken words, and actions, in every here-and-now moment--we can gain insight and discover more and more of our true Self, which is, lo and behold, identical to the all-loving, all-knowing, all-powerful, infinite God that created the universe. Though it may be camouflaged by many layers of egotism and unconsciousness, that spark of divinity is ever-present within us and in all things.

Yogis, swamis, Vedantists, Christian mystics, transpersonal psychologists, and others think and believe this way, and it is referred to as the perennial philosophy or ageless wisdom. Through the discipline of meditation and selfless love, they can achieve high levels of self-actualization. But if God, the Absolute, or the Universe--whatever you want to call it--is all-loving, all-knowing, and all-powerful, why is it, that he, she, or it is always so silent, hidden, and seemingly nonexistent when there is tragedy? How could a loving and knowing God allow hunger, poverty, and disease to exist that is largely caused by the enormous discrepancy between the rich and the poor? For whatever reason, we seem to be on our own.

When individuals awaken and attain a state of Oneness, they transcend all duality, and they claim that the ordinary world that most of us usually inhabit is all maya, or like a dream that is less real in comparison to the transcendent state of Oneness.

Through the powers of logic, reason, and empirical science, much has been learned and amazing discoveries have made our lives more comfortable, yet the world and planet are in disarray. If we are so smart and advanced, then why haven't we learned how to live together in peace? Perhaps the next stage in our evolution requires making a paradigm shift that gradually allows more and more of us to transcend the ego, or selfishness, and become more loving, joyful, and cooperative.

If enough people can wake up and prevent nuclear holocaust and reverse the vast economic disparity, we can collectively provide the healing that the world and planet need. Perhaps there will always be an element of paradox and mystery in life, but we will never live fulfilling lives until we learn to love and care for others, as we love and care for ourselves.

http://www.NowSaveTheWorld.com

Roger Copple retired in 2010 from teaching general elementary and high school special education in Indianapolis. He is interested in studying political theory, world history, and foreign policy. Integrating the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Daniel Geery

Science makes it utterly clear that we are one species on one planet with the same fate. Whether one looks at this from a religious, scientific, or common sense standpoint, this as always struck me--as in for half a century or more--as painfully clear. But we still seem to prefer gold bars on a sinking Titanic than low cost life preservers.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 5:32:49 PM

Tony Orlando

To be accountable, you could not then have gods. To appreciate the wonder, history, and beauty then you can not have gods. To use ideology correctly and hold a neighbor accountable for their actions, then you can not forgive then as their god tells them. It is time we tell each other to stop being superstitious, and grow up. We also see this in other areas, like gay people, there is no such thing as a person being born that way; simply the people around that person were too chicken to confront that person and ask him what is wrong, why he is having a hard time with the opposite sex. Instead we have this culture on tv and such that says that being gay in normal, then I have to correct my own children and tell them it is not.


We are a weak society, willing to take any cop-out to avoid doing what is right. Just so you know I have several customers who are priests, and they told me that it is just a business like any other, that they do not believe but they have to put a roof over their heads and this pays the bills; he said it is no different than the guy who is a congressman lying, or an oilman polluting. We all have little in choice in how to pay the bills.


The world is wonderful, it is amazing, and nature performs what looks like miracles every day if you look closely. The problem is that we all are at work trying to pay the bills and not have time to appreciate it, and the ones that do have time to appreciate it are the very ones who make money exploiting this earth and it's people; and frankly this is not fair and needs to change.


Good news is that when the dollar collapses, it is always the ones who have money which jump out high buildings, and the poor collaborate with one another and finally prosper now that the other guy jumped!

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 11:40:46 PM

