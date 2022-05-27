The Pain and Fear too Deep to Talk About

Our world is going away. We all know it. There is no more wilderness, fewer birds and insects. Frequent floods, fires, hurricanes.

We feel hopeless. What's the point, if global warming makes life unbearable for more and more people? Will there be a civilization 50 years from now? If so, will it be affordable only for the billionaires, while the rest of us drown or fry or whatever?

Pouring money into weapons, as is being done, is suicidal. Part of the collective consciousness feels that a thermonuclear war would put an end to the misery. That's a comforting fantasy, but it's not accurate. Of course, it would be true for many, but for most living creatures it would lead to a slow and painful death.

Meanwhile, we use up our time and resources to fight wars that contribute to global warming. Wars also make it well nigh impossible for nations to work together to solve the problems.

The socioeconomic structure is such that predators rise to the top. Their greed overwhelms any compassion or concern for their children and grandchildren, let alone for the rest of the people, animals and plants. And we, the little people, keep trying to fight for life, but are easily confused and set against one another by cultural and religious issues.

Our deep despair saps our energy and motivation. We distract ourselves with games, or petty conflicts, or work. We live as if we the future can be assumed, as it always has been. My tribe may die, but the earth of living creatures will continue.

No more can we make that assumption. We are psychically numb, and look for artificial excitement and happiness, through entertainment, substance abuse, or work projects that assume a future. Or family that assumes a future.

Can anything be done at this late date?

We need some miracles. Unfortunately, most people don't believe in miracles any more, and don't recognize them when they happen. We don't believe there is a Creator that makes miracles happen. And if so, Creator set us in motion and then left us to our own devices, to sink or swim. And it seems that our built-in-flaws will sink us.

Creator is like the sun, always there, but blockable- eg, with a parasol. Too many people block Creator with ego, in a multitude of ways. Creator doesn't abandon creations,- if so, flowers wouldn't grow, cuts wouldn't heal, babies wouldn't be born.

Creation moves toward pattern, organization, life. It depends on attraction and cooperation. Humans evolved in small groups that functioned on the basis of mutual love and respect, and cooperation.

These elements are bleached out of our modern society. We are losing a sense of community. We are oriented toward virtual reality, rather than tangible reality. We are not really in touch.

And so we bury the pain and fear, and go on about our lives.

We have to take down the parasols that are blocking us from Creator, and open ourselves to miracles. And as we open ourselves, we start to feel the pain more, but also open up to miracles.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).