The Origins of the Russiagate Hoax (Scott Horton - Matt Taibbi)

I ran across a story that I thought was important and think it deserves more attention. I was looking for an explanation of the recent whistleblower story that I read in the Washington Post because it seemed that it was deliberately written to not be understood.

Matt Taibbi on the Origins of the Russiagate Hoax A New Whistleblower Exposes the 'Cambridge Four' by Scott Horton Posted on August 20, 2020 Click Here

The following sub-link is important to the story. The story links to it, but it might be missed.

Reporting by Matt Taibbi The Spies Who Hijacked America As a doctoral candidate at Cambridge working under "FBI Informant" Stefan Halper, I had a front-row seat for Russiagate Steven P. Schrage, PhD Aug 9 Click Here

I thought the story was important because the MI6 is involved and as the Downing Street Memo revealed the same MI6 was involved in selling the Iraq War and has some of the same people. I recognized Richard Dearlove's name. I thought the Downing Street Memo would be the end of George Bush's presidential career, but the press avoided the story, with the exception of the progressive media.

I would write the story but by the time I thought I knew it well enough, it would be an old story. And I am not a writer.