 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 5 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 9/17/20

The Origins of the Russiagate Hoax (Scott Horton - Matt Taibbi)

By (View How Many People Read This)   3 comments
Author 513367
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Kenneth Hundzinski

I ran across a story that I thought was important and think it deserves more attention. I was looking for an explanation of the recent whistleblower story that I read in the Washington Post because it seemed that it was deliberately written to not be understood.

Matt Taibbi on the Origins of the Russiagate Hoax

A New Whistleblower Exposes the 'Cambridge Four'

by Scott Horton Posted on August 20, 2020

Click Here

The following sub-link is important to the story. The story links to it, but it might be missed.

Reporting by Matt Taibbi

The Spies Who Hijacked America

As a doctoral candidate at Cambridge working under "FBI Informant" Stefan Halper, I had a front-row seat for Russiagate

Steven P. Schrage, PhD Aug 9

Click Here

I thought the story was important because the MI6 is involved and as the Downing Street Memo revealed the same MI6 was involved in selling the Iraq War and has some of the same people. I recognized Richard Dearlove's name. I thought the Downing Street Memo would be the end of George Bush's presidential career, but the press avoided the story, with the exception of the progressive media.

I would write the story but by the time I thought I knew it well enough, it would be an old story. And I am not a writer.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Kenneth Hundzinski Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired software specialist, programmer, technical writer, contractor, and various computer related jobs, mostly in aerospace and defense. I had many jobs to survive the exportation and importation of software people and worked 100-200 miles (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Origins of the Russiagate Hoax (Scott Horton - Matt Taibbi)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Kenneth Hundzinski

Become a Fan
Author 513367
(Member since Apr 19, 2019), 1 articles, 2 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I thought this story was important because I do not know of any other instances of people tried to destroy a president with international help like MI6.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 17, 2020 at 3:15:04 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Pat Gallagher

Become a Fan
Author 31531
(Member since Mar 4, 2009), 1 fan, 77 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

"After witnessing the plane that hit the Pentagon on 9/11..."

That sentence early in the article saved me a lot of time. Taibbi claims to have seen a 757 hit the Pentagon? And the whole plane went into a 16' diameter hole in the west facade without leaving a trace of the wings and tail section? Yeah.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 3:05:03 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Kenneth Hundzinski

Become a Fan
Author 513367
(Member since Apr 19, 2019), 1 articles, 2 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Bill Barr suspects foul play and is investigating under the Durham investigation, but as Steven P. Schrage says in the second link, that nothing will be resolved until the people involved are forced to justify their actions under oath in court.

p { margin-bottom: 0.1in; line-height: 115%; background: transparent } a:link { color: #000080; so-language: zxx; text-decoration: underline } a:visited { color: #800000; so-language: zxx; text-decoration: underline }

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 9:14:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 