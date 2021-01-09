 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/9/21

The Origins of America's Secret Police

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)
This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.

Republished from strategic-culture.org


JFK's Warming Against Secret Societies (excerpt)
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Canadian Patriot Press)   Details   DMCA

When will the American people realise that the biggest threat to American freedom is not from without but from within its very own walls, where it has been prominently residing for the last 112 years"

"Know Thyself,
Nothing to Excess,
Surety Brings Ruin"

- inscribed at the Temple of Apollo at Delphi

Many are aware of the Apollo at Delphi inscription and associate it as words of wisdom, after all, the Temple at Delphi was at the center of global intelligence. Kings, emperors, statesmen, generals from all quarters of the ancient world would travel to the Temple with a very generous payment in gold in hopes that the wisdom of the great god Apollo would be bestowed on them and give strength and power to their particular cause.

One of the most famous prophecies made by the Cult of Delphi, according to the ancient historian Herodotus, was to King Croesus of Lydia. King Croesus was a very rich king and the last bastion of the Ionian cities against the increasing Persian power in Anatolia. King Croesus wished to know whether he should continue his military campaign deeper into Persian Empire territory and whether he should seek a military alliance in such a feat.

According to Herodotus, the amount of gold King Croesus delivered was the greatest ever bestowed upon the Temple of Apollo. In return the priestess of Delphi, otherwise known as the Oracle, (some poor young girl selected once a year with the "right attributes") would spout nonsensical babble, intoxicated by the gas vapours of the chasm she was conveniently placed over. The priests would then "translate" the Oracle's prophecy.

Cynthia Chung is a lecturer, writer and co-founder and editor of the Rising Tide Foundation (Montreal, Canada).
 

