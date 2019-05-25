The Only Solution to America's Political Crisis

From Truthdig



(Image by Fabrizio Spano / Flickr) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Hardly a day has gone by over the last two years when one hasn't been able to learn of yet another soul-numbing outrage on the part of President Donald Trump and his administration. The stories have been relentlessly disturbing:

Trump's suggestion of moral equivalency between neo-Nazis and civil rights protesters in Charlottesville, Va.





The vicious separation of children from their migrant parents at the southern border.



- Advertisement -

The concoction of a fake national emergency involving invading criminal immigrants to divert taxpayer dollars to the building of a wall on that border.





The shutdown of the federal government, inflicting economic terror on millions of government workers, in the name of that white-nationalist political vanity project.





The assault on international law regarding the right to asylum, combined with the callous cutting of aid to desperately poor Central American states where U.S. policy has long fueled the misery that feeds northward flight.



- Advertisement -

The accelerated ecocidal deregulation of fossil fuels, combined with the denial of anthropogenic climate change and the handing over of vast swaths of the nation's public land to corporate pillagers.





Repeated sadistic efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act's provision mandating that insurance companies cannot deny health coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.





The holding of presidential campaign rallies where Trump calls reporters "the enemy of the people" and purveys xenophobic lies about invading armies of Mexican and Central American rapists and drug dealers coming to despoil the United States.





A plan crafted by the president's top political adviser, Stephen Miller, to conduct a giant "shock and awe" sweep-up of thousands of migrants in 10 large U.S. cities.





Trump's suggestion that any attempt to remove him from office will spark violence from "tough guys," including "bikers," police officers and the military.





Trump's determination to run cover for a Saudi monarch who ordered the vivisection of a Washington Post reporter.



- Advertisement -

Trump's reckless sign-off on the export of nuclear technology to the absolutist, arch-reactionary Saudi regime.





Trump's brazenly false and repeated claim that the Mueller report is a "total exoneration" of his presidency, when that report concludes by saying precisely the opposite and in fact is a referral for impeachment.

Most recently, the White House is engaged in chilling and open defiance of Congress's clear constitutional power to oversee and investigate the executive branch. In a recent hearing held by federal Judge Amit Mehta on the administration's lawsuit claiming that Congress possesses no legitimate power to obtain Trump's financial records, Trump's lawyer, William Consovoy, argued that Congress lacks authority to investigate and publicize possible wrongdoing by the president. An incredulous Mehta asked Consovoy if this meant that Congress's investigations into Watergate and Whitewater (here we might add the Iran/Contra affair and more) were unconstitutional. Consovoy hemmed, saying it would depend upon the basis for those investigations. It was "straightforward," responded Mehta: "Congress was inquiring into possible violations of the law by the president."

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3