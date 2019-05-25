 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/25/19

The Only Solution to America's Political Crisis

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 72590
Message Paul Street
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)

From Truthdig


(Image by Fabrizio Spano / Flickr)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Hardly a day has gone by over the last two years when one hasn't been able to learn of yet another soul-numbing outrage on the part of President Donald Trump and his administration. The stories have been relentlessly disturbing:

  • Trump's suggestion of moral equivalency between neo-Nazis and civil rights protesters in Charlottesville, Va.

  • The vicious separation of children from their migrant parents at the southern border.

    - Advertisement -
  • The concoction of a fake national emergency involving invading criminal immigrants to divert taxpayer dollars to the building of a wall on that border.

  • The shutdown of the federal government, inflicting economic terror on millions of government workers, in the name of that white-nationalist political vanity project.

  • The assault on international law regarding the right to asylum, combined with the callous cutting of aid to desperately poor Central American states where U.S. policy has long fueled the misery that feeds northward flight.

    - Advertisement -
  • The accelerated ecocidal deregulation of fossil fuels, combined with the denial of anthropogenic climate change and the handing over of vast swaths of the nation's public land to corporate pillagers.

  • Repeated sadistic efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act's provision mandating that insurance companies cannot deny health coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.

  • The holding of presidential campaign rallies where Trump calls reporters "the enemy of the people" and purveys xenophobic lies about invading armies of Mexican and Central American rapists and drug dealers coming to despoil the United States.

  • A plan crafted by the president's top political adviser, Stephen Miller, to conduct a giant "shock and awe" sweep-up of thousands of migrants in 10 large U.S. cities.

  • Trump's suggestion that any attempt to remove him from office will spark violence from "tough guys," including "bikers," police officers and the military.

  • Trump's determination to run cover for a Saudi monarch who ordered the vivisection of a Washington Post reporter.

    - Advertisement -
  • Trump's reckless sign-off on the export of nuclear technology to the absolutist, arch-reactionary Saudi regime.

  • Trump's brazenly false and repeated claim that the Mueller report is a "total exoneration" of his presidency, when that report concludes by saying precisely the opposite and in fact is a referral for impeachment.

Most recently, the White House is engaged in chilling and open defiance of Congress's clear constitutional power to oversee and investigate the executive branch. In a recent hearing held by federal Judge Amit Mehta on the administration's lawsuit claiming that Congress possesses no legitimate power to obtain Trump's financial records, Trump's lawyer, William Consovoy, argued that Congress lacks authority to investigate and publicize possible wrongdoing by the president. An incredulous Mehta asked Consovoy if this meant that Congress's investigations into Watergate and Whitewater (here we might add the Iran/Contra affair and more) were unconstitutional. Consovoy hemmed, saying it would depend upon the basis for those investigations. It was "straightforward," responded Mehta: "Congress was inquiring into possible violations of the law by the president."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Paul Street Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Paul Street (www.paulstreet.org and paulstreet99@yahoo.com) is the author of Empire and Inequality: America and the World Since 9/11 (2004), Racial Oppression in the Global Metropolis (2007), Barack Obama and the Future of American Politics (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Could This Be Our Best Hope of Removing Trump From Office?

The World Will Not Mourn the Decline of U.S. Hegemony

A Lesson on Slavery for White America

Trump's Durable Base: Eight Reasons

Someone Tell a Reporter: the Rich are Destroying the Earth

"An Idiot Surrounded by Clowns": Why Trump (Still) Sits in the White House

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 